Su Yiming claims China's first medal in Olympic big air

Su Yiming wins bronze in men's snowboard big air, delivering China's first medal at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics
  • Men’s snowboard big air reaches new heights at Milan-Cortina as higher-risk, high-rotation tricks redefine Olympic competition

10 Feb 2026
China’s Su Yiming competes during the Men’s Snowboard Big Air Final at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on 7 February 2026 – Photo by Xinhua/Hu Chao

10 Feb 2026

UPDATED: 10 Feb 2026, 8:00 am

Su Yiming earned China’s first medal of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Saturday, taking bronze in the men’s snowboard big air final as the event’s technical difficulty reached new heights.

Su finished with a total score of 168.50 points, landing one of the most complex rotations of the competition in a final where execution and consistency proved decisive. Japan’s Kira Kimura claimed gold with 179.50 points, while compatriot Ryoma Kimata secured silver on 171.50.

Bronze medalist Su Yiming gestures during the awarding ceremony at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games
Bronze medalist Su Yiming gestures during the awarding ceremony at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games – Photo by Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang

“This means so much. I want to say that I am proud of myself to still be able to bring this bronze medal home,” Su said in an official statement published following the final.

The 21-year-old entered the competition as the defending Olympic champion in big air after winning gold at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games. While he was unable to repeat that result, his podium finish ensured China opened its medal tally early at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.

The final also highlighted the rapid evolution of men’s big air snowboarding. High-rotation tricks, including 1980-degree spins, have become increasingly common at the elite level, leaving little margin for error as judges balance difficulty with clean landings.

Su is scheduled to compete later in the Games in the men’s slopestyle event, where he is again expected to contend for a medal.

