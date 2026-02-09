Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

Zhang Zhizhen leads China past Portugal in Davis Cup play-offs in Guangzhou

Zhang Zhizhen won both doubles and singles as China defeated Portugal 3-1 in the Davis Cup World Group I play-offs in Guangzhou
  • China’s victory over Portugal in the Davis Cup play-offs highlights growing depth in the men’s game and success on home soil

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

09 Feb 2026
Zhang Zhizhen leads China past Portugal in Davis Cup play-offs in Guangzhou
Zhang Zhizhen leads China past Portugal in Davis Cup play-offs in Guangzhou
China’s Zhang Zhizhen pictured during the 2026 United Cup tennis tournament in Australia on 3 January 2026 – Photo by Xinhua/Ma Ping

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

09 Feb 2026

UPDATED: 09 Feb 2026, 3:45 pm

China secured a place in the Davis Cup World Group I later this year after defeating Portugal 3-1 in a World Group I play-off tie on Saturday, with Zhang Zhizhen playing a decisive role in front of a home crowd.

With the tie level after Friday’s singles, China seized the initiative on the second day, with Zhang delivering back-to-back victories in doubles and singles to clinch the contest. He first teamed up with Zhou Yi to overcome Portugal’s Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral in a three-set doubles match, giving the hosts a 2-1 lead.

Zhang then returned to the court for the decisive singles rubber, where he produced a composed performance to defeat Borges 7-5, 6-4, sealing victory for China and ensuring an unassailable advantage in the tie.

The contest had been finely balanced after the opening day, with China’s Wu Yibing and Portugal’s Henrique Rocha trading singles wins to leave both teams level heading into Saturday’s matches.

[See more: Meet Zhang Zhizhen: one of China’s top tennis stars]

The result marks an important step for China in the Davis Cup and underlines Zhang’s importance to the national team as he continues his return from a prolonged shoulder injury. The hosts will now look ahead to their World Group I tie later in the year, with progress up the Davis Cup ladder within sight.

UPDATED: 09 Feb 2026, 3:45 pm

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend