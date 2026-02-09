Zhang Zhizhen leads China past Portugal in Davis Cup play-offs in Guangzhou

China secured a place in the Davis Cup World Group I later this year after defeating Portugal 3-1 in a World Group I play-off tie on Saturday, with Zhang Zhizhen playing a decisive role in front of a home crowd.

With the tie level after Friday’s singles, China seized the initiative on the second day, with Zhang delivering back-to-back victories in doubles and singles to clinch the contest. He first teamed up with Zhou Yi to overcome Portugal’s Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral in a three-set doubles match, giving the hosts a 2-1 lead.

Zhang then returned to the court for the decisive singles rubber, where he produced a composed performance to defeat Borges 7-5, 6-4, sealing victory for China and ensuring an unassailable advantage in the tie.

The contest had been finely balanced after the opening day, with China’s Wu Yibing and Portugal’s Henrique Rocha trading singles wins to leave both teams level heading into Saturday’s matches.

The result marks an important step for China in the Davis Cup and underlines Zhang’s importance to the national team as he continues his return from a prolonged shoulder injury. The hosts will now look ahead to their World Group I tie later in the year, with progress up the Davis Cup ladder within sight.