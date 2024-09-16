Menu
Sports
Sports

Sun Yingsha and Lin Shidong take top places at WTT Champions Macao

Sun took the women’s title after defeating compatriot Wang Yidi in a gripping 4-2 match at the Macao East Asian Games Dome last night
  • Lin Shidong defeated Germany’s Dang Qiu 4-0 in the men’s final, having vanquished men’s world no. 1 Wang Chuqin in the semi-finals on Saturday

16 Sep 2024
Sun Yingsha and Lin Shidong take top places at WTT Champions Macao
Sun Yingsha appears in the WTT Champions Macao final against Wang Yidi – Photo courtesy of the Macao Sports Bureau

16 Sep 2024

UPDATED: 16 Sep 2024, 10:07 am

Sun Yingsha has taken the women’s singles title at the WTT Champions Macao 2024.

The Chinese player, currently women’s world no. 1 and a Paris Olympics silver medallist, clinched victory after securing a 4-2 victory over compatriot Wang Yidi.

“Both of us played superbly in today’s match and I tried my best to secure every point and to get into my best form as soon as possible,” Sun told media after the match.

[See more: Having a ball: Why is table tennis so popular in Macao?]

In the men’s competition, China’s Lin Shidong won a comfortable 4-0 victory over Germany’s Dang Qiu.

Lin’s appearance in the final came after his stunning 4-1 defeat of compatriot and world no. 1, Wang Chuqin, in Saturday’s semi-final.

WTT Champions Macao 2024 was sponsored by Galaxy Entertainment Group and held at the Macao East Asian Games Dome. 

