Sun Yingsha and Lin Shidong take top places at WTT Champions Macao

Sun Yingsha has taken the women’s singles title at the WTT Champions Macao 2024.

The Chinese player, currently women’s world no. 1 and a Paris Olympics silver medallist, clinched victory after securing a 4-2 victory over compatriot Wang Yidi.

“Both of us played superbly in today’s match and I tried my best to secure every point and to get into my best form as soon as possible,” Sun told media after the match.

In the men’s competition, China’s Lin Shidong won a comfortable 4-0 victory over Germany’s Dang Qiu.

Lin’s appearance in the final came after his stunning 4-1 defeat of compatriot and world no. 1, Wang Chuqin, in Saturday’s semi-final.

WTT Champions Macao 2024 was sponsored by Galaxy Entertainment Group and held at the Macao East Asian Games Dome.