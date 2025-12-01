Mark your calendar: sports to watch over the Christmas break 2025

As the Christmas break approaches, sports fans can expect one of the busiest year-end calendars in recent years. Major leagues across football, basketball, American football and cricket will continue uninterrupted through late December, while international tournaments such as the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) ensure the global spotlight remains firmly on the pitch.

Below is a full breakdown of what’s happening, when to watch and why this period has become such a magnet for worldwide audiences.

Premier League Boxing Day fixtures and AFCON 2025 overlap

Bruno Fernandes seen during UEFA Europa League 2025 final game against Tottenham Hotspur FC – Photo by Maciej Rogowski

The Premier League’s traditional Boxing Day football schedule will see a big change in 2025. Only one match, Manchester United vs Newcastle United, will be played on 26 December, with the rest of Matchweek 19 pushed to 27-28 December due to calendar congestion caused by expanded European competitions.

At the same time, the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) kicks off in Morocco on 21 December, running straight through the Christmas and New Year holidays. With 24 national teams involved, the tournament will remove dozens of high-profile African players from their clubs during the festive period. This unusual overlap is expected to influence squad rotation and league form in the final weeks of the year.

NBA Christmas Day schedule: five marquee games

Stephen Curry of Golden State Warriors competes during the 2025-2026 NBA regular season match against Phoenix Suns on 4 November 2025 – Photo by Dong Xudong/Xinhua

The NBA maintains its status as the global leader in Christmas Day sports programming, with a five-game slate scheduled for 25 December 2025. These matchups, including Cavaliers vs Knicks, Spurs vs Thunder, Mavericks vs Warriors, Rockets vs Lakers and Timberwolves vs Nuggets, are tailored for strong international viewership.

Christmas Day basketball consistently ranks among the highest-rated regular-season broadcasts each year, and the 2025 lineup features both title contenders and rising young stars, giving the NBA another high-profile global moment.

NFL Christmas Day triple-header expands holiday programming

KC Chiefs tie end Travis Kelce #87 catches a pass next to LA Chargers safety AJ Finley #24 during an NFL football game last year – Photo by Ringo Chiu

The NFL Christmas schedule will again feature a triple-header, cementing the league’s strategy of using the holiday as a showcase window. The 2025 games include Cowboys vs Commanders and Lions vs Vikings – both streaming exclusively on Netflix – and Broncos vs Chiefs on Prime Video.

The league has indicated that three Christmas Day NFL games will become standard in future seasons, reflecting fans’ strong appetite for late-season matchups during the holidays.

Week 17 games continue on 27 to 29 December, with several fixtures likely to have playoff implications as the season nears its conclusion.

Cricket over Christmas: Ashes Boxing Day Test and global T20 action

The Ashes Boxing Day and New Year Tests lead a packed cricket holiday schedule alongside ILT20 and Super Smash T20 action across multiple time zones – Photo by Lance Bellers

The 2025-26 Ashes series enters its most iconic phase over the holiday break, with the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and the New Year’s Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground providing the centrepiece of cricket’s festive calendar.

Alongside Test cricket’s biggest rivalry, fans can also follow a wave of short-format action. The ILT20 in the UAE runs through early January, while New Zealand’s Super Smash T20 competitions begin on 26 December. This mix of Test and T20 formats ensures the cricket calendar remains full across multiple time zones, offering something for every type of cricket fan throughout the holiday period.