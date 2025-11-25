Here’s where to learn karate in Macao

Macao has long had a reputation for being a high achiever when it comes to Chinese martial arts or wushu. However, at this year’s National Games – cohosted by Macao, Hong Kong and Guangdong province – the city’s talent for combat sports also shone through during the karate events, with local athletes bagging an impressive three gold and two bronze medals.

On 6 November, Macao clinched its first gold at the games after Jugo Kuok Kin Hang, Fong Man Hou and Cheang Pei Lok defeated their Hong Kong opponents with 42.7 points in the men’s team kata (amateurs) mass participation event.

The icing on cake came two days later when the city earned another two gold medals, alongside two bronze medals on the final day of karate competitions, which took place on home soil. The golds were won by Fong Man Wai, who competed in the women’s amateur under-55 kg category, and Ieong Kuan Hou, who participated in the men’s amateur under-67 kg event. Meanwhile, the bronze medals went to Xu Jiacheng and Lei Hong Kio.

As with other martial arts, karate is, of course, not simply about winning and physical strength, as it also emphasizes personal and spiritual development, focusing on tenets such as respect, humility and self-improvement.

If karate sounds like the sport for you, you’re in luck, as Macao has a number of schools where aspiring practitioners, young and old, can hone their skills. Read on to find out about five of these places.

Macau Karate-Do Obukan (澳門空手道澳武館)

Established in 1970, Macau Karate-Do Obukan is currently the only SAR-based dojo to receive recognition from the Shotokan Karate-Do International Federation, one of the largest karate organisations in the world. Unsurprisingly, the school has long served as the training ground for some of the city’s leading karate experts, including newly-minted National Games champion Iong Kuan Hou.

As one of the leading dojos in the SAR, Macau Karate-Do Obukan prides itself on its high quality of teaching, with its staff members composed of referees, as well as former coaches and athletes who previously represented Macao and Hong Kong in competitions. Here students will learn techniques from modern karate, as well as traditional Shotokan karate, one of the most popular karate styles known for its long stances and powerful movements.

Classes are available for students aged 6 or above. Students can choose to take their lessons either at the school’s Macao peninsula or Taipa dojos. Peninsula classes are held at the Vitoria Sports Centre on every Monday, Friday and Saturday. Meanwhile, Taipa lessons take place at the Pou Tai Youth and Family Service Complex, with lessons taking place on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

For more information about registration and class prices, visit Macau Karate-do Obukan SKIF’s Facebook page or website.

Clube de Karate do Macau Brasil-Seigokan (正剛館 – 澳門巴西空手道會)

As its name suggests, Clube de Karate do Macau Brasil-Seigokan specialises in the teaching of the seigokan-style of Goju Ryu karate, which is characterised by its mix of hard and soft moves.

Founded in 2002 by sixth-degree black belt karate master Jacinto Novo, the club is currently headed by Lei Kin Wai, who holds a fourth-degree black belt. There are classes available for learners of different age groups at the Macao dojo, located in Edifício Industrial San Mei in the Northern District.

Teenage and adult lessons are currently taking place in the evenings every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Meanwhile, children’s classes are available on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, as well as Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

A newer dojo in Taipa’s Centro Comuntário junto à Povoação Chun Su Mei is also available, with classes for students aged 7 or above offered every Sunday from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm.

Individual classes are priced at 150 patacas, although students also have the option of paying a flat monthly fee of 700 patacas, with the school recommending students show up for at least two days of training each week.

For more information, visit the dojo’s Facebook page.

Macau Karate Youth Academy (澳門青少年空手道學校)

As a joint venture between the Sports Bureau and the Macau Karate-do Federation, the Macau Karate Youth Academy is aimed at cultivating the city’s next generation of young karate talent to represent the SAR in competitive events.

Unlike the other schools on this list, this youth academy is highly selective, choosing only promising young children during its annual “recruitment day.” On the plus side, the school fee for the entire year is only priced at 150 patacas.

Last year’s 2025 karate recruitment took place on 30 November at the International Shooting Centre, with only those born between 2007 and 2017 eligible for registration.

A total of 60 students were recruited in total, with classes taking place every Saturday and Sunday, between January and December. No announcements have been made yet regarding the recruitment for 2026, but if you think your child has what it takes to become Macao’s next karate champion, keep your eyes on the Sports Bureau website for the latest updates.

Children who show real promise at karate can try out for the Macau Karate Youth Academy

Shangwu Karate Club (尚武空手道會)

Shangwu Karate Club is a relatively young school founded in 2022 that specialises in the teaching of the shotokan style of karate. The school caters to learners of all age groups with classes available in the peninsula and Taipa.

Macao classes are taught every Sunday and Monday by three teachers who are not paid by the club. Taipa classes are offered every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, with the coach being a full-time teacher who receives a salary from the school.

Students are required to pay a flat fee of 380 patacas per month, which allows them to attend as many classes as they want each month. Typically, the school offers between 4 to 8 lessons per month. The tuition goes towards the rental fee for the venue, as well as the purchasing of various equipment.

According to the club, students will mainly learn various aspects of karate, including the etiquette, the basic and foundational moves, kata (form) and kumite (sparring).

“We hope that students will be able to learn to listen to directions through karate, while also improving their concentration, as well as hand and feet coordination,” Shangwu Karate notes. “Students should also learn to respect themselves and others, and be able to help and learn from each other. We will also share with parents the learning progress of their children.”

For more information about Shangwu Karate Club, follow their Facebook page or reach out via email ([email protected]) or telephone (Macao: 6850 3701, Taipa: 6667 6918).