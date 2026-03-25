Why Mohamed Salah is leaving Liverpool, and what the club loses without him

Mohamed Salah leaving Liverpool is no longer speculation, after he confirmed he will leave the club at the end of the 2025-26 season following nearly a decade at Anfield. His future has been a talking point for years, but the situation now feels more settled than before.

Since joining Liverpool from AS Roma in 2017, Salah has spent close to a decade at the club, becoming one of the most productive forwards in Premier League history. He has scored over 200 goals for Liverpool across all competitions, including more than 150 in the league, while winning both the Premier League and Champions League. Before arriving at Anfield, he played for Chelsea, Fiorentina and Roma, building a career that has consistently delivered at the highest level.

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Where he goes next almost feels secondary. The bigger question is why this is happening now, and what Liverpool can replace him with when he leaves.

Why is Mohamed Salah leaving Liverpool?

The possibility of Salah leaving has existed for a while, but the context around Liverpool has changed. The team is in the middle of a transition, with a rebuilt midfield, an evolving forward line and a system that no longer looks like the one that once revolved around him. The structure that defined their most successful years has shifted, and his role has inevitably changed with it.

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At the same time, the pull from outside Europe has grown stronger. Saudi Pro League clubs have continued to target established global players, offering both financial power and a different competitive environment at this stage of their careers. Taken together, that context makes the timing easier to understand. This is not just one decision, but a reflection of where both the player and the club are right now.

What does Liverpool lose without him?

Looking at this purely through goals and assists does not fully capture his importance. Salah has been a constant reference point in Liverpool’s attack, particularly on the right side, where his movement shapes defensive setups and creates space for others around him.

Across multiple seasons, his output has remained among the highest in the league, with more than 20 goal contributions in almost every campaign. His presence has offered a level of reliability that goes beyond numbers. In key moments, Liverpool have had a player they could consistently turn to, whether to create or to finish.

Without him, the drop is not just statistical. It affects how the team builds attacks, how opponents defend them, and how much certainty they have in decisive situations.

Where he stands, and what comes next?

Salah’s record places him among the most consistent forwards of his era, particularly within the Premier League. Even so, he has not always been discussed in the same way as Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, which says more about perception than performance.

Season after season, his availability and output have remained at an elite level, playing a major role in Liverpool’s sustained competitiveness. His style has never been built on flair alone, but on efficiency and repetition, which is part of why his impact can feel understated.

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The next step in his career is likely to reflect that same clarity. Whether the move is to Saudi Arabia or elsewhere, it will be shaped by long-term considerations rather than short-term proof. At this stage, it is less about proving a point and more about choosing the right final chapter.

Mohamed Salah celebrates with the Champions League trophy after Liverpool’s win over Tottenham Hotspur in 2019 – Photo by Jose Breton

What does this really mean?

Salah’s departure represents more than the loss of a key player. It marks a shift away from a system that was built with him at its centre and delivered success over multiple seasons.

Liverpool now faces a different kind of challenge. Replacing goals is one part of it, but redefining how the team functions without that central figure is another.

What comes next will depend on how quickly they adapt, because moving on from a player like Salah is not just about who replaces him, but about what the team becomes without him.