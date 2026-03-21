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Cameron McEvoy breaks 50m freestyle world record at China Swimming Open

Cameron McEvoy breaks the 50m freestyle world record at the China Swimming Open, clocking 20.88 to surpass a mark that stood since 2009
  • Siobhan Haughey, Mollie O’Callaghan and Regan Smith headline strong results at the China Swimming Open with multiple gold-medal performances

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21 Mar 2026
Cameron McEvoy breaks 50m freestyle world record at China Swimming Open
Cameron McEvoy breaks 50m freestyle world record at China Swimming Open
Cameron McEvoy of Australia celebrates after the men’s 50m freestyle final at 2026 China Open Swimming Championship in Shenzhen on 20 March 2026 – Photo by Xinhua/Liang Xu

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

21 Mar 2026

UPDATED: 21 Mar 2026, 11:48 am

Australia’s Cameron McEvoy broke the men’s 50m freestyle world record at the China Swimming Open in Shenzhen yesterday, clocking 20.88 seconds to surpass César Cielo’s long-standing mark of 20.91 set in 2009 during the supersuit era. 

The 31-year-old Olympic champion secured a clear margin in the one-length sprint, finishing ahead of the United States’ Jack Alexy (21.57), with Australia’s Kyle Chalmers third in 22.01. 

“It feels crazy,” McEvoy said. “I’ve been putting a lot of effort into training to go under 21 seconds. My initial goal was 20-point-anything, even if it was 20.99, I would have been very happy. But to get 20.88 is very exciting.” 

[See more: China Swimming Open 2026 begins in Shenzhen as records fall on opening day]

McEvoy, who entered the meet with a personal best of 21.06, won by a rare margin for a 50m sprint to claim the title. 

The result adds a world record to his career achievements, which include Olympic gold at Paris 2024 and a world title in 2025. 

Other highlights from the meet included Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey winning the women’s 50m freestyle in 24.41, Australia’s Mollie O’Callaghan taking the women’s 200m freestyle (1:53.52), and American Regan Smith claiming the women’s 200m backstroke in 2:04.93. 

UPDATED: 21 Mar 2026, 11:48 am

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