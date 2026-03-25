Ironman 70.3 Dali to debut in 2026 with high-altitude test in China

A new Ironman 70.3 race will take place in Dali on 13 September 2026, introducing a high-altitude course to the global calendar as the brand continues its expansion in China, according to Ironman.

The race will follow the standard 70.3 format – a 1.9 km swim, 90 km bike and 21.1 km run – centred around Erhai Lake in Yunnan province.

Organisers say the event will showcase Dali’s scenery and culture, with a largely flat, multi-lap bike course and a run along the lake’s ecological corridor.

At just under 2,000 metres above sea level, altitude is expected to play a significant role.

The thinner air can affect pacing and endurance, particularly for athletes arriving without acclimatisation, potentially reshaping what appears to be a fast course on paper.

The addition of Dali reflects a broader shift in Ironman’s China strategy, with newer races moving into tourism-driven locations beyond major cities.

[See more: Shenzhen to host China’s first FIS-certified indoor alpine skiing event]

Known for its lake, mountain backdrop, and historic old town, Dali now joins the 70.3 circuit as a race defined as much by its conditions as by its course design.

Entries for the inaugural race are set to open on 27 March via the Ironman website.