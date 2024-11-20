André Couto is the 2024 Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia pro-am champion

While the Macau Grand Prix was wowing spectators here in the SAR, the city’s own motor racing legend André Couto was in Spain – winning this year’s Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia (LSTA) in the pro-am class.

Couto, 47, and his Madness Racing teammate Jason Chen, from mainland China, emerged with 140 points across the six-round event, six more than the DW Evans GT duo who came second (Thomas Yu Lee and Nikolas Pirttilahti, respectively from Chinese Taipei and Finland). The pair were driving a Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo Evo2.

Macao SAR racer Charles Leong came second in the pro class with his Japanese teammate Miki Koyama, for SJM Iron Lynx Theodore Racing Lamborghini. They were beaten by British driver Dan Wells and his French partner, Emilien, also racing for DW Evans GT.

After the finals, which took place last Friday on Spain’s Circuito de Jerez, Cuoto described his victory as a “great way to end the season”, the Macau Daily Times reported. “What an amazing year for our team. Special thanks to my team, my teammate Jason Chen, and all the staff, mechanics, and engineers who did an amazing job.”

Leong, meanwhile, said that while he’d experienced “many ups and downs” during the year, he felt confident that his team’s performance spoke for itself. The 23-year-old added that he was looking forward to next year “even more”.

The Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Finals took place at Circuito de Jerez over the weekend, pitting the winners of each regional series against one another. New Zealand’s Brendon Leitch and his US co-driver Anthony McIntosh took the world championship title in the pro-am class for Leipert Motorsport.