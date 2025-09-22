Macao to host MotoSurf World Championship in November this year

Macao will stage the MotoSurf World Championship for the second time this year, with the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM) confirming that the event will return to Hac Sa Beach from 21 to 23 November 2025.

The championship debuted in Macao last year and brought 126 racers from 22 countries and regions to the city’s black-sand beach. Over the three days, the finale produced several standout performances.

Czech rider Eliška Matoušková claimed the women’s title and later went on to win the Women’s single event at the 2025 World Games in Chengdu, where MotoSurf was included for the first time. South Korean teammates Kim Minseong and Kim Down dominated the Stock division in Macao, while China celebrated its first MotoSurf World Championship podium when Zheng Jinghao finished second in the Junior Boy category.

[See more: Macao’s concessionaires have pledged US$30 million for the National Games]

MotoSurf, also known as jetboarding, is a mix of surfing and motor sport. Riders compete on shortened boards powered either by compact two-stroke engines or electric motors, allowing them to race across water without relying on waves or wind.

First developed in 2012 and officially recognised by UIM in 2019, the sport has since grown into a world tour with stops on five continents.

This year’s Macao round is expected to draw another strong international field, with races running daily from 8 am to 5 pm across men, women, junior and masters categories. Stay tuned for more details.