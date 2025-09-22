Macao’s concessionaires have pledged US$30 million for the National Games

Macao’s six gaming concessionaires have agreed to contribute a combined 240 million patacas (US$30 million) to support the upcoming National Games, Para Games and Special Olympics. That’s according to a report by casino industry news outlet Inside Asian Gaming, citing event organisers.

Each operator – Galaxy, Sands China, Wynn, MGM, Melco and SJM – has committed 40 million patacas (US$5 million) to the Organizing Committee. They are also making their venues available for the staging of competitions.

Galaxy Arena will host table tennis, while the outdoor lawn at Wynn Palace’s South Gate will be used for 3×3 basketball. Studio City Arena will stage the men’s under-18 five-a-side basketball tournament, and the Venetian Arena is set to host women’s senior volleyball.

The concessionaires’ contributions are part of their obligation under their current contracts with the government to invest about 130 billion patacas (US$16.2 billion) in non-gambling ventures over the 10-year term of their respective licences.

The 15th National Games kick off 9 November and run until 21 November, with events taking place across the Greater Bay Area (GBA). The 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th National Special Olympics Games will commence on 8 December, also taking place across the GBA.

Macao is set to host five events in total: table tennis, 3×3 basketball, 5×5 basketball (men’s under-18 category), volleyball (women’s senior category), and karate. It will also host two badminton events for the National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the National Special Olympics. Macao athletes, meanwhile, are expected to take part in 19 competitive and 12 mass participation events at the National Games.

Tickets for events across all competition zones will be sold in phases and batches according to the competition schedule. You can purchase tickets for the National Games here and tickets for the National Games for Persons with Disabilities and National Special Olympics here.