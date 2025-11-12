New SJM Theodore Racing exhibition celebrates Macao’s racing legacy

The Macao Grand Prix Museum has unveiled A Racing Legacy – SJM Theodore Racing Interactive Exhibition, bringing the excitement and history of Macao’s famed street races to life through hands-on experiences, according to the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO).

Monday’s launch coincides with the upcoming 72nd Macau Grand Prix, which kicks off Thursday. The Theodore Racing team, founded by Hong Kong real estate magnate Teddy Yip in 1973, has an illustrious history with the Grand Prix and is currently sponsored by the Macao gaming concessionaire SJM Resorts.

A Racing Legacy features three main sections. The first explores SJM Resorts and Theodore Racing’s partnership through stories and memorabilia from the track. The second focuses on the path to becoming a professional racing driver and includes an interactive area where children can try on racing suits and pose with a model race car.

A third area introduces key members of the Theodore Racing team, offering insight into the collaboration and teamwork behind every race.

SJM Theodore PREMA Racing Team drivers Freddie Slater and Rashid Al Dhaheri – both competing this year – attended the exhibition’s opening to share their experiences and meet fans. Speaking at the opening, MGTO deputy director Jennifer Si Tou said the exhibition also highlights how sports events like the Grand Prix can drive tourism and contribute to the city’s economic diversification.

The A Racing Legacy – SJM Theodore Racing Interactive Exhibition runs until 23 February 2026. The Macao Grand Prix Museum is open daily from 10 am to 6 pm, except Tuesdays. Details and ticketing information are available on its website.

The Macau Grand Prix itself will take take place 13-16 November and feature seven races: the FIA FR World Cup; Macau GT Cup – FIA GT World Cup; Macau Guia Race – Kumho FIA TCR World Tour Event of Macau; Macau Formula 4 Race – FIA F4 World Cup; Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix – 57th Edition; Greater Bay Area GT Cup (GT4); and Macau Roadsport Challenge.

Further details about the Grand Prix can be found by visiting the event’s website or via the Macau GP Macau Grand Prix mobile app.