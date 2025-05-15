The Grand Prix Museum will be free to enter on 1 June

Macao’s Grand Prix Museum will offer free admission to all visitors on 1 June to mark the fourth anniversary of its post-expansion reopening, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has announced.

Visitors on the day can expect plenty to do, including creative workshops on the Triumph TR2 – the model of car that won the inaugural Macau Grand Prix back in 1954. The 90-minute workshops will give participants an in-depth understanding of Macao’s “motorsport culture through art making,” according to MGTO.

Spaces are limited for the three free workshops; MGTO said each can accommodate 15 parent-child pairs. Those interested can sign up here before 21 May and, if the sessions are oversubscribed, participants will be selected by lottery with the results announced on 27 May.

There will also be guided tours, magic shows, interactive installations and limited special offers at the gift shop.

The Grand Prix Museum first opened in 1993, marking the 40th anniversary of the Macau Grand Prix. It closed in 2017 to undergo extensive renovations costing 479 million patacas (US$59.5 million), then reopened in 2021. Its exhibits include a virtual reality experience transporting people to a motor race, race-car simulators and life-sized wax figures of eight superstar drivers including Ayrton Senna and Lewis Hamilton.

The Macau Grand Prix itself takes place annually in November. More than 100,000 people attended the 71st iteration of the event last year.