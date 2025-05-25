Macao’s firemen crowned dragon boating’s local ‘triple champion’ of 2025

The first two days of 2025 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races took place at Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre over the weekend, with the Fire Services Bureau emerging as “the triple champion,” according to a statement from the Sports Bureau.

The team defended its 2024 titles in the Open Category of the Macao Small Dragon Boat Race and the Macao Government Departments Small Dragon Boat Race on Saturday, day one of the three-day competition, then went on to win the Open Category of the Macao Standard Dragon Boat Race on Sunday (day two).

Day one also saw the Association of Macao Youth Development-A claim its seventh consecutive victory in the Women’s Category, followed by Wynn Elegance then SJM Golden Lotus-A. In the Macao University Student Small Dragon Boat Race, University of Macau-A defended its title. Macao Polytechnic University-A came in second, and University of Macau-B was third.

[See more: Macao to participate in 19 competitive events at the 15th National Games]

In the Macao Government Departments Small Dragon Boat Race, the Marine and Water Bureau finished second after the Fire Services Bureau, while the Municipal Affairs Bureau came in third place.

On day two, the Dong Rong Dragon Boat Team came in runner up in the Open Category, followed by SJM Golden Jubilee. The Women’s Category of the Macao Standard Dragon Boat Race was won by Tong Lei Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd, with SJM Golden Lotus and Wynn in second and third place, respectively.

In the newly added Mixed Category, SJM Golden Jubilee was victorious. Tong Lei Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd finished second while Sands China placed third.

[See more: ‘Every child deserves to feel like their talent matters,’ says Nuno Fernandes on developing gymnastics in Macao]

The third and final day of this year’s SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races is still to come. Scheduled for 31 May – coinciding with the Dragon Boat (Duan Wu) Festival – it comprises the Macao International Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race Open and Women’s categories along with Macao University Student Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race.

Teams from mainland China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia and Egypt will compete with local teams for the championships.

The 2025 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races Carnival takes place from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm on race days, bringing a festive atmosphere to the competition with cultural and artistic performances, stalls selling snacks and creative products, and a themed photo zone.

More than 200 teams will have competed once the third day of racing wraps up. Day one featured 200 metre races, while days two and three feature 500 metre races.