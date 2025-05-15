‘Every child deserves to feel like their talent matters,’ says Nuno Fernandes on developing gymnastics in Macao

Gymnastics, a sport that combines athleticism, grace and discipline, has the potential to grow in Macao – and it’s getting more popular among young athletes. But the lack of government recognition and support is preventing Macao from fully realising its potential in this discipline, insiders say.

Nuno Fernandes and Ana Conde, the founders of Gymnastics Club Macau, have been at the forefront of developing gymnastics in the SAR since 2013. What began as a small initiative, with one class in a school, has grown into a club with over 300 active weekly members. Yet, Fernandes acknowledges that the road has been far from easy. “The first struggle for us was finding a space,” he explains. “Operating in schools meant we couldn’t store equipment, and everything had to be set up and taken down after each class. It wasn’t sustainable.”

Nuno Fernandes and Ana Conde, the founders of Gymnastics Club Macau

In 2015, Fernandes and his team secured a private space in an industrial building on Avenida Olimpica, a milestone that allowed the club to grow, but at a cost. “We’re entirely reliant on member fees to cover rent, staff salaries, equipment, maintenance, and utilities. There’s no government support,” he says. This reliance on private facilities puts the club – and the young gymnasts who train there – at risk, as financial pressures are ever-present.

No pathway for Macao’s young gymnasts

GCM gymnast performing a Stradle Jump at Macau Trampoline Gymnastics Championship 2024

The lack of support also extends to the broader development of gymnastics in Macao. Unlike Hong Kong or mainland China, Macao does not have a gymnastics team or any official representation in international competitions. “We’ve tried reaching out to the Gymnastics Association in Macao for over a decade, but we’ve received no response,” Fernandes says. “There’s no structure, no competitions, no pathways for gymnasts to grow beyond recreational training.”

This absence of opportunity is a significant barrier for young gymnasts in Macao. Without access to a competitive framework or government-backed facilities, aspiring athletes have little incentive to pursue gymnastics as a serious sport. “Parents and kids often ask us, ‘What’s next? How do we go further?’ And we have to tell them that there’s no path to follow,” Fernandes says.

That’s surprising, considering the sport’s multiple advantages. “Gymnastics exposes kids to challenges in a safe environment,” Fernandes explains. “It helps them develop motor skills, overcome fears, and build a sense of accomplishment. These are life skills that go beyond the gym.” Yet despite its clear benefits, gymnastics in Macao remains on the sidelines.

Macao’s missed opportunities in gymnastics

First ever international competition for GCM gymnasts in Hong Kong 2025

The contrast between Macao and Hong Kong, to take one example, is stark. In Macao’s neighbouring SAR, the government supports gymnastics through funding, facilities and competitions. These resources allow clubs to grow and athletes to represent their region on a global stage. In comparison, Macao’s gymnasts are left to rely solely on private initiatives.

In 2023, Fernandes’s club participated in an international competition in Hong Kong – its first-ever experience of this kind. “It was a huge moment for us,” he says. “But we went there not as a team from Macao, but as a private club. It was bittersweet because it highlighted how much more could be done if proper support were in place.”

The challenges faced by the Gymnastics Club Macau reflect the wider struggles of Macao’s sports community. Without government support, a sport stays on the sidelines and its potential is left unrealised. Fernandes envisions a different future.

“If the government were to support gymnastics, it would change everything,” he says. “We could have a proper structure, with training for coaches, judges, and officials, and competitions that give kids something to work toward. It would elevate gymnastics from an extracurricular activity to a competitive sport that represents Macao internationally.”

Such support would not only benefit gymnasts but also improve Macao’s reputation as a place that values sports and youth development. By investing in gymnastics, Macao could inspire a new generation of athletes and create opportunities for international representation, he argues. As it stands, the responsibility falls on private clubs like Gymnastics Club Macau and Fernandes to keep the sport alive.

“These kids are full of potential, and they’re willing to work hard for their dreams,” Fernandes says. “All they need is a chance. If Macao can’t give them that, we’re letting them down. Every child deserves to feel like their talent matters, that their hard work can take them somewhere. That’s all we’re asking for – a chance to make it happen.”