The 3×3 Greater Bay Area Tour 2025 Finals wrapped up in Macao on Sunday, with Wolf United SGS and Team Langlangwan (浪浪灣隊) emerging as the respective men’s and women’s champions after four days of competition at the Ruins of St. Paul’s and the Wynn Palace South Lawn.

The finals brought together the top 3×3 basketball teams from across the Greater Bay Area, following a series of qualifying events held between August and October in multiple cities. The event offered more than 700,000 patacas in prizes and aimed to strengthen sports and cultural exchanges, boost sports tourism, and build momentum for the 15th National Games of China.

In the men’s final, Wolf United SGS defeated DongGuan (東莞) 21-16 to claim the title, while Guangdong Dongchadao (廣東凍茶道) secured third place with a 21-19 victory. DongGuan finished as runners-up, and Siu Saam Baa Wolf United placed fourth.

Team Langlangwan dominated the women’s category, beating Guangdong Dongchadao 20-15 in the final. Superbaby meanwhile edged Tianjian Basketball 20-19 to take third place.

The finals followed a lively opening ceremony on 23 October, which transformed an area at the Ruins of St. Paul’s into a basketball arena. The opening night featured a fast-paced matchup between DongGuan and Super Battleship Overseas Elite, with DongGuan winning 18-14 to set the tone for the tournament.

Alongside the main event, the “Stars of Tomorrow” Macau International 3×3 Children Basketball Game 2025 showcased 35 youth teams from Guangzhou, Foshan, Hengqin, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Macao, promoting cultural exchange and the growing popularity of 3×3 basketball. Keang Peng (鏡平) dominated the U12 boys and girls categories, while Aoguan Whirlwind (澳冠旋風) and Zhongshan Aoguan (中山澳冠) won the U10 and U8 divisions, respectively.

