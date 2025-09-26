How to buy tickets for the 15th National Games events being held in Macao

Tickets for the 15th National Games events being staged in Macao will go on sale this weekend, with women’s volleyball and karate tickets available from 10 am tomorrow, followed by table tennis tickets available from 10 am on Sunday.

The tickets can be purchased through the official ticketing website or the WeChat account “National Games Special Olympics Macao Division.”

Physical outlets will also handle sales at the Tap Seac Sports Centre, Mong-Ha Sports Centre, and the Olympic Sports Centre. These outlets will operate daily between 10 am to 7 pm, with mandatory holiday closings on 1, 7, and 29 October.

Here’s what you need to know about the 15th National Games ticket sales in Macao.

What are the ticketing rules and ID requirements?

According to the preparatory office, all ticket purchases will follow a real-name registration system, meaning buyers must register in advance and present valid identification such as a Macao ID, Hong Kong ID, passport or Exit-Entry Permit when completing their purchase.

Each valid ID is tied to one ticket per event, with limits in place to ensure fair access. Spectators can buy up to three tickets per queue for women’s volleyball and table tennis, and up to six for karate.

Those buying on behalf of others must also provide the spectator’s identification details and copies for verification. The public has been urged to use only official ticketing channels to avoid scams and inflated resale prices.

Which National Games events will Macao host?

Macao will stage five events during the Games, namely women’s volleyball, karate, table tennis, 3×3 basketball and men’s U18 five-a-side basketball.

These will form part of the wider programme of the 15th National Games of China, which will run in November and December 2025 alongside the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th Special Olympics. Macao shares hosting duties with Hong Kong and Guangdong province.

How is Macao preparing, and what impact will it have?

According to the Macau Post Daily, Pun Weng Kun, who heads the preparatory office, said in a statement that the competitions are expected to draw large numbers of visitors to Macao and create a boost for the city’s sports economy, cultural tourism and wider consumption.

He stressed that the city is in the final sprint of its preparations and is determined to present a high-level sporting spectacle that reflects Macao’s energy and character. Officials at a press conference at the Macao Science Centre on Friday also updated the public on sponsorships and the latest progress in preparations for the local events.