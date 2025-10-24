The 3×3 Greater Bay Area Tour 2025 finals took place in Macao yesterday, turning the Ruins of St. Paul’s into a lively basketball arena as top regional teams began their push for the title.

Organised by the Sports Bureau and StarMac Entertainment, the event runs until 26 October at the Ruins of St. Paul’s and the Wynn Palace South Lawn. More than 700,000 patacas in prizes are up for grabs across both men’s and women’s divisions.

The competition caps off a tour that has travelled through cities across the Greater Bay Area since August, with the top three teams from each stop earning a place in the Macao finals. Beyond the games, the event aims to boost sports tourism, promote cultural exchange, and build momentum for the 15th National Games of China, which will feature 3×3 basketball.

Wednesday’s opening ceremony drew officials and guests from across the sports community, as well as an enthusiastic crowd. The first match saw DongGuan defeat Super Battleship Overseas Elite 18-14. Games continue through the weekend, with the finals set for this coming Sunday.

[See more: Here’s how Macao’s athletes are preparing for the National Games of China]

Running alongside the main event, the “Stars of Tomorrow” Macau International 3×3 Children Basketball Game 2025 features 35 youth teams from Guangzhou, Foshan, Hengqin, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Macao. A photography contest themed around the tournament will also open for submissions from 27 October to 12 December.

More information is available on the official Macao 3×3 basketball website or the Macao Sports Bureau website.