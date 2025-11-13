Macao athletes post strong showings as National Games enter midweek

Macao’s athletes continued to compete across multiple events at the 15th National Games of China, taking part in swimming, men’s U18 basketball, 3×3 basketball, judo, table tennis, men’s and women’s volleyball, as well as lion and dragon dancing. The latter brought home encouraging results, with Macao’s team earning one second prize and two third prizes across three categories.

In the pool, Lam Chi Chong achieved a personal best of 27.98 seconds in the men’s 50-metre breaststroke, ranking 12th overall after the semi-finals. Though he missed out on a place in the final, the performance marked a milestone improvement for the swimmer.

On the court, the Macao men’s U18 basketball team suffered their third consecutive defeat, falling 65-119 to Shandong, while in volleyball, the women’s team lost 0-3 to Tianjin at the Venetian, and the men’s U20 team ended their National Games journey with a 1-3 loss to Hubei.

In table tennis, Zhu Yuling continued her strong run in the women’s singles event, defeating Liaoning’s Chen Xintong 4-2 to advance to the semi-finals. The Macao competition zone has hosted the table tennis events, with the remaining round of 16 matches underway this week.

Elsewhere, the Beijing tennis team clinched gold in the women’s event in Hengqin, defeating Hubei 2-1 to secure the title.

As the competition progresses, all events in the Macao competition zone have been running smoothly and in an orderly manner, according to the Macao SAR Government.

Earlier today, State Councillor Shen Yiqin met with Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai at Government Headquarters to discuss the progress of the National Games, the promotion of regional cooperation under the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and the development of the Hengqin Cooperation Zone.

During the meeting, Sam thanked Shen and her delegation for their visit and oversight of Macao’s competition venues, including the table tennis facilities. He highlighted the achievements of local athletes, noting that the Macao karate team had so far earned three gold and two bronze medals, a record performance for the city.

The Chief Executive reaffirmed Macao’s commitment to working closely with Guangdong and Hong Kong to ensure the co-hosting of the Games continues under the principle of “simplicity, safety, and brilliance.” He also outlined the city’s ongoing “1+4” economic diversification strategy, aimed at strengthening Macao’s participation in the Greater Bay Area’s development and advancing the development of the Cooperation Zone.

Shen was accompanied by senior officials, including Gao Zhidan, Director of the General Administration of Sport of China, and Zheng Xincong, Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Macao. The delegation inspected competition facilities and the doping control station, and met with volunteers working at the Games.