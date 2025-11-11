National Games of China: New medals and record-breaking moments

Competition is heating up at the 15th National Games of China, with Macao athletes continuing to make their mark across multiple events as new champions emerge nationwide.

Macao’s Zhu Yuling advanced to the round of 16 in the women’s singles table tennis event after defeating Shandong’s Sun Yizhen 4-2 yesterday.

In the pool, swimmer Ng Chi Hin continued Macao’s strong showing, setting a new local record of 24 seconds in the men’s 50-metre butterfly heats to earn a place among the top 15 and a spot in the semi-finals. Later that evening, he lowered his time to 23.94 seconds, finishing in the top 10 overall and qualifying as a reserve for today’s final.

Elsewhere, the Macao under-18 men’s basketball team fell 66-107 to Hebei in their opening game, while the women’s volleyball team was defeated by Jiangsu, dropping the opening frame 13–25 in straight sets.

Across the mainland, Jiangsu Province claimed the first gold medal following the opening ceremony, winning the men’s four-person coxless rowing event in 4 minutes 12.24 seconds, ahead of Guangdong, which took silver.

Jiangsu’s team celebrate victory in the men’s four-person coxless rowing final, claiming the first gold medal after the National Games opening ceremony

Shanghai’s Chen Yuxi earned gold in the women’s 10-metre platform diving, while Hebei’s Xue Ziyang won the men’s 66 kg judo title. Jiangsu’s Xu Zichun also took gold in the women’s 57 kg boxing event.

With athletics, swimming and table tennis ongoing, the second week of the National Games promises even more results and record-breaking performances across the Greater Bay Area, where the event is being co-hosted by Macao, Hong Kong and Guangdong province.