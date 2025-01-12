UK team clinches inaugural Macao Match Cup at international regatta

British sailor Ian Williams has led his Pindar by Manuport Logistics team to victory in the inaugural Macao Match Cup – the marquee race of the 2025 MGM Macao International Regatta, which concluded yesterday.

This Macao Match Cup is the opening competition of the 2025 World Match Racing Tour (WMRT) season and saw 12 top international teams from the United States, Italy, New Zealand, France, the United Kingdom, Australia and Sweden vie for the silverware.

A New Zealand team led by Nick Egnot-Johnson came in second, with the USA’s Chris Poole and his crew in third.

Meanwhile, the Ravenol Sailing Team from Turkey and Capitano from Hong Kong respectively won the Lotus Cup and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Cup – both IRC class races

In the Lotus Cup, second place was taken by China’s Big Boys sailing team and third place by Turkey’s Amigos team. In the Greater Bay Area Cup, China’s Wavy Life sailing team and Rampage from Hong Kong came in second and third place respectively.

A colourful fleet parade was held on Sunday morning, with participating boats starting from Fisherman’s Wharf, passing through the waters near the Science Center, the Kun Iam Ecumenical Center, and the Governor Nobre de Carvalho Bridge, before heading to Macau Tower.