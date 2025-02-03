The ITTF Singles World Cup will return to Macao in April 

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Cup 2025 is set to return to Macao between 14 and 20 April, according to a statement from its organiser.

Much like last year’s edition, the 2025 iteration will be held at the Galaxy Arena and will feature some of the world’s best table tennis players competing against one another.

In total, 48 male and 48 female players will take part in the upcoming world cup, with the contestants having been selected based on their rankings and various qualifying events.

The ITTF has noted that the current world champions and U19 world champions would be granted automatic entry to the event. Another 24 players were being selected based on their world rankings, while 20 competitors would qualify through taking part in the Continental Cups, held over the course of this month in Australia, the US, China, Switzerland and Tunisia.

The ITTF described the Macao World Cup as “one of table tennis’ most prestigious events,” noting that it “promises to be a highlight of the 2025 calendar, bringing together qualified players from across all continents.”

Last year’s tournament was significant as it marked the return of the event to Macao after a 37 year hiatus. China’s Sun Yingsha came out on top in the women’s division, while Ma Long bagged first prize in the male category.

Other notable table tennis competitions set to take place in Macao this year include the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao 2025, which will be held in September, as well as a table tennis tournament being held as part of the 2025 National Games in November.

WTT Champions Macao in 2024 was also notable, as it saw the exit of Paris Olympic champions, Chen Meng and Fan Zhengdong from the competition. The former two players did not compete in Macao after they withdrew from the world rankings and international competitions in response to the WTT’s penalties against players who do not join tournaments.

Recently, the president of the Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA), Liu Guoliang, listed a number of recommendations for the WTT, one of which included scrapping the policy of compulsory participation in competitions.