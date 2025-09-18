HSBC becomes first LIV Golf title sponsor as Hong Kong hosts 2026 tournament

LIV Golf has announced a historic milestone, confirming that its Hong Kong tournament will become the league’s first-ever title-sponsored event. The HSBC LIV Golf Hong Kong will take place from 6 to 8 March 2026 at the Hong Kong Golf Club’s Fanling Course, with the title partnership set to continue in 2027.

The agreement with HSBC marks the first title sponsorship since LIV Golf launched as the Invitational Series in 2022 and transitioned to a full league season the following year. The move underlines both LIV Golf’s growing presence in Asia and HSBC’s long-standing role in supporting major international sporting events.

“Hong Kong welcomed LIV Golf with extraordinary enthusiasm from the very beginning, and we are proud to return to this special city and course to deliver another unforgettable experience,” said LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil. “Partnering with HSBC elevates this marquee event to new levels and highlights our shared values of innovation, accessibility, and global impact.”

[See more: Macao goalkeeper Ho Man Fai joins Hong Kong Premier League side Tai Po]

The 2026 edition will see 54 of LIV Golf’s international stars compete in both team and individual formats across three days. Spectators can expect not only top-tier golf but also live music, fan villages, family-friendly activities, and community activations designed to engage local audiences. A presale for HSBC customers will open in the coming months, while fans can already join the waitlist for tickets.

HSBC’s CEO of international wealth, Barry O’Byrne, said, “We are thrilled to be the title sponsor of this ground-breaking tournament, which is rapidly building a passionate fan base and expanding the sport’s appeal.”

[See more: David Muoka becomes the first Hong Kong player to get an NBA deal]

The Hong Kong Golf Club, founded in 1889 and recognised as the oldest golf club in China, is set to provide a world-class stage. Club captain Andy Kwok welcomed the news, saying, “As the oldest golf club in China, we are delighted to be playing a role in bringing LIV Golf and the excitement that means to the region, developing the game and putting Hong Kong firmly on the global sporting map.”

The Hong Kong tournament has already seen Fireballs GC dominate its first two editions, with Abraham Ancer lifting the trophy in 2024 and Sergio Garcia winning in 2025. Garcia is expected to return in 2026, alongside fellow stars like Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Smith and Phil Mickelson.

The HSBC LIV Golf Hong Kong joins a global 2026 schedule that features 14 events across 10 countries and five continents, including stops in Riyadh, Adelaide, Singapore, South Africa, Mexico City, Virginia, Andalusia, Louisiana, the United Kingdom and Indianapolis.