Macao goalkeeper Ho Man Fai joins Hong Kong Premier League side Tai Po

Macao SAR team goalkeeper Ho Man Fai has signed with Hong Kong Premier League club Tai Po, marking a milestone for Macao football. The 32-year-old shot-stopper will wear the number 93 jersey, becoming only the second Macao player, after striker Leong Ka Hang, to compete in Hong Kong’s top flight.

Ho arrives after helping secure the Macao Liga de Elite title with MUST IPO. His display in a March friendly against Hong Kong also impressed scouts, which led to his recruitment by Tai Po ahead of a busy season.

The defending league champions have experienced a slow start, taking just one point from their opening two matches. They now look ahead to a tougher challenge by hosting Australia’s Macarthur in their first AFC Champions League II group fixture, where Ho is listed among the squad.

Grateful for the opportunity, Ho is ready to prove himself and said on social media, “I know it is very challenging for a Macao local to gain a foothold in the Hong Kong Premier League. Inspired by Leong Ka Hang’s success, I will work hard, stay patient, and be ready to contribute when called upon.”

Head coach Lee Chi-kin praised Ho’s experience and revealed that the move was made with the support of the Macau Football Association. “He played very well for Macao against Hong Kong in the last international friendly,” Lee said. “Compared to the other goalkeepers on the team, Ho Man Fai has more experience. Several of the team members are excellent goalkeepers, and we hope that they can foster positive and healthy competition within the team.”

Ho’s move reflects both his determination and the chances for Macao players to prove themselves beyond the local league.