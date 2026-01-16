Hong Kong Sevens expands in 2026 with Jockey Club and HKFC partnerships

Hong Kong China Rugby (HKCR) has confirmed an expanded partnership with The Hong Kong Jockey Club and Hong Kong Football Club (HKFC) ahead of the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens in April 2026, linking rugby, horse racing and community programmes during an extended Rugby Week.

The agreement brings together the Hong Kong Sevens, the 40th anniversary Tradition HKFC 10s and horse racing with rugby events across the city. The Hong Kong Jockey Club will continue as the Official Community Partner of the Sevens, which will be held from 17-19 April at Kai Tak Stadium, while also supporting the HKFC 10s, now expanded to a three-day tournament from 14-16 April at the Hong Kong Football Club.

[See more: Hong Kong’s Coleman Wong is through to the last round of Australian Open qualifying]

A central feature of the partnership is the introduction of “Racing with Rugby” experiences at both Sha Tin and Happy Valley racecourses. These will include public events, themed race meetings and fan activities designed to combine two of Hong Kong’s most established sporting lures.

“The Rugby Sevens and horse racing are two of Hong Kong’s most iconic sporting attractions, each drawing thousands of visitors to the city every year,” Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, CEO of the Hong Kong Jockey Club, said in a press release.

HKCR said the partnership builds on the success of the Jockey Club Sevens Community Programmes, which in 2025 enabled more than 1,500 people from underprivileged groups to attend each day of the tournament at Kai Tak Stadium. Thousands of local students and young players also took part through school tours and mini rugby showcases.

Students attend a Hong Kong Sevens community programme linked to the tournament’s outreach initiatives – Photo courtesy of Hong Kong China Rugby

Rugby Week will begin with the official announcement of the Hong Kong China men’s and women’s sevens squads at Sha Tin Racecourse on 12 April. A rugby-themed Happy Wednesday race meeting will follow at Happy Valley on 15 April, with the HKFC 10s adjusting its schedule to allow players and fans to attend.

Organisers expect more than 100,000 fans across the week as the Hong Kong Sevens marks its 50th anniversary.