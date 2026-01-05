Guangdong secured the 44th Guangdong-Hong Kong Cup on Saturday after defeating Hong Kong in a penalty shootout, following a 4-4 aggregate draw across the two legs of the tournament.

[See more: China bagged 146 major sports titles in 2025]

The second leg, played at the newly built Greater Bay Area Cultural and Sports Center Stadium in Guangzhou, ended 2-2. With the scores level over both matches, the championship was decided on penalties, with Guangdong emerging victorious to claim its third consecutive title.

Context and tournament background

The Guangdong-Hong Kong Cup was jointly established in 1978 by football associations from Guangdong and Hong Kong, making it one of modern China’s first regular football competitions between Hong Kong and a mainland squad.

Since its first edition in 1979, the tournament has been held 44 times, with Guangdong winning 27 titles and Hong Kong claiming 17 titles.

[See more: ‘Don’t wait for hope to appear – work hard.’ Jugo Kuok on Macao’s National Games historic karate gold]

Each side sends a representative team to compete in home-and-away matches staged in both Guangdong and Hong Kong, with the aggregate winner lifting the trophy.

This year’s competition followed the conclusion of the 15th National Games, co-hosted for the first time by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, and carries a renewed role in promoting sports and cultural integration across the Greater Bay Area.