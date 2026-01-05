Menu
Guangdong clinches the 44th Guangdong-Hong Kong Cup on penalties

Guangdong beat Hong Kong on penalties to win the 44th Guangdong-Hong Kong Cup after a 4-4 aggregate draw
  • The long-running Guangdong-Hong Kong Cup ended with Guangdong securing a third consecutive title in Guangzhou

05 Jan 2026
Guangdong and Hong Kong players battle for possession during the first leg of the 44th Guangdong–Hong Kong Cup in Guangzhou – Photo courtesy of Hong Kong Football Association

05 Jan 2026

Guangdong secured the 44th Guangdong-Hong Kong Cup on Saturday after defeating Hong Kong in a penalty shootout, following a 4-4 aggregate draw across the two legs of the tournament.

The second leg, played at the newly built Greater Bay Area Cultural and Sports Center Stadium in Guangzhou, ended 2-2. With the scores level over both matches, the championship was decided on penalties, with Guangdong emerging victorious to claim its third consecutive title.

Context and tournament background

The Guangdong-Hong Kong Cup was jointly established in 1978 by football associations from Guangdong and Hong Kong, making it one of modern China’s first regular football competitions between Hong Kong and a mainland squad. 

Since its first edition in 1979, the tournament has been held 44 times, with Guangdong winning 27 titles and Hong Kong claiming 17 titles.

Each side sends a representative team to compete in home-and-away matches staged in both Guangdong and Hong Kong, with the aggregate winner lifting the trophy. 

This year’s competition followed the conclusion of the 15th National Games, co-hosted for the first time by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, and carries a renewed role in promoting sports and cultural integration across the Greater Bay Area.

