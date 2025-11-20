Macao competes in the final days of the National Games

Macao’s athletes wrapped up competition in several events at the National Games yesterday, with the SAR’s delegation now down to its final three contests as the multi-sport event draws to a close.

The fencing contingent saw their tournament end in the round of 16. Cheong Chong Kio, Lam Pak Kio, Wu Chong Him and Hoi Man Kit couldn’t find their rhythm against a stronger Tianjin side in the men’s team foil, going down 30-45.

Cheong was the standout performer for Macao, scoring the most points across the nine bouts. However, it wasn’t enough to prevent an early exit.

The canoeing campaign also came to an end. Iao Chi Ham and Lei Pui U finished eighth in their heat of the women’s 200-metre canoe doubles with a time of 1:09.132, missing out on qualification.

In archery, the compound bow mixed team pairing of Xu Jin and Cheong Ieng shot 1333 rings combined, placing them 17th and out of contention for the medal rounds.

Macao’s volleyball teams struggled on their final day. The women lost 0-3 to Hong Kong in their last ranking match to finish 14th overall, while the men’s side was also swept 0-3 by Tianjin.

Home advantage pays off

Liu Jingyang of Guangdong poses after winning the women’s 100m hurdles final of athletics at China’s 15th National Games yesterday – Photo by Xinhua/Huang Wei

At the Guangdong Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, local athletes made the most of competing on home soil.

Guangdong’s Liu Jinyang stormed to gold in the women’s 100-metre hurdles, clocking 12.81 seconds. Sichuan’s Wu Yanni took silver, with Fujian’s Lin Yuwei claiming bronze ahead of Hubei’s Xia Sining in fourth.

The men’s 110-metre hurdles went to Shanghai’s Xu Zhuoyi in 13.12 seconds. Jiangsu’s Liu Junxi finished just two-hundredths behind for silver, while Hubei’s Zhu Shenglong took bronze with a time of 13.41-seconds.

Guangdong secured another gold in the men’s 200 metres through Shi Jiahao, who crossed the line in 20.30 seconds. Teammate Lin Jianhao grabbed silver in 20.57 seconds, with Chongqing’s Guan Lei rounding out the podium in 20.63 seconds.

Medal rush continues

Gold medalists team Jiangsu pictured taking a selfie after the awarding ceremony yesterday for the women’s volleyball at China’s 15th National Games in Macao – Photo by Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka

Jiangsu’s women’s volleyball team captured gold with a comprehensive 3-0 demolition of Shandong in the final. Beijing had earlier edged Liaoning 3-2 in a tighter contest, earning a ranking in seventh place.

In table tennis, Shandong’s women claimed top spot after a nail-biting 3-2 victory over Henan.

Macao athletes will compete in three final events today – fencing, track and field, and men’s volleyball – before the curtain falls on the National Games tomorrow.