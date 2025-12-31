China bagged 146 major sports titles in 2025

Chinese athletes won 146 major international titles across 31 sporting disciplines in 2025, highlighting China’s continued strength in elite sport, according to media reports.

The figures refer specifically to titles won at World Championship and World Cup competitions during the year.

Of the 146 titles, 47 came from Olympic disciplines, including speed skating, shooting, BMX freestyle, rowing, canoe sprint, weightlifting, boxing, swimming, diving, artistic swimming, artistic gymnastics, trampoline, rhythmic gymnastics, table tennis, badminton and sport climbing.

Chinese athletes also set 17 world records in 2025, with four achieved in Olympic sports, the data shows.

Looking at the longer-term picture, Xinhua noted that since the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949, Chinese athletes have won a total of 4,253 major international titles and broken world records 1,442 times.

Since the start of China’s reform and opening-up period in 1978, the tally stands at 4,229 major titles and 1,268 world records.

During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021–2025), Chinese athletes secured 665 major titles and broke world records 91 times, reflecting sustained high-level performance across both Olympic and non-Olympic disciplines.

Top 10 Chinese athletes of 2025

Shi Yuqi ended the country’s decade-long title drought in the men’s singles at the badminton worlds – Photo by Xinhua/Peng Ziyang

Alongside the headline numbers, Xinhua also named its Top 10 Chinese athletes of 2025, recognising standout individual performances across a wide range of sports.

Those selected were Shi Yuqi (badminton), Gong Lijiao (athletics), Liu Huanhua (weightlifting), Sun Yingsha (table tennis), Chen Yuxi (diving), Su Yiming (snowboarding), Zou Jingyuan (gymnastics), Hu Kai (shooting), Qin Haiyang (swimming) and Jiang Yuyan (para swimming).

According to Xinhua, the selection was based on performances at major international competitions and sustained excellence throughout the 2025 sporting calendar.