Chinese Grand Prix preview: What the Australian GP revealed about the 2026 F1 season

Formula One heads to the Chinese Grand Prix with the 2026 season only one race old, but already full of early storylines.

The opening round at the Australian Grand Prix offered the first glimpse of how teams are adapting to Formula One’s new technical era, with revised hybrid power units and aerodynamic rules designed to reshape the sport’s competitive landscape.

Melbourne produced several early indicators, from Mercedes’ strong start to Ferrari’s promising pace. With only one race completed, the competitive order remains far from settled as the championship begins to take shape.

Mercedes make the first statement

Mercedes’ Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy, Hywel Thomas, managing director of Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains, George Russell of Britain, and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc of Monaco (from left to right) pose for a photo at the podium after the Formula One Australia Grand Prix – Photo by Xinhua/Ma Ping

The clearest message from the season opener came from Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, who secured a commanding one-two finish in Melbourne.

George Russell converted pole position into victory after holding off early pressure from Charles Leclerc, giving Mercedes the first win of the new era.

Just behind him, rookie Kimi Antonelli delivered one of the standout performances of the weekend by finishing second in the opening race of his debut season.

Antonelli stayed close to Russell throughout the race, helping Mercedes secure maximum points and suggesting the team may have both a competitive car and a formidable driver pairing as the season unfolds.

Ferrari close but not quite there

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc drives during the practice session of the Formula One – Photo by Xinhua/Ma Ping

While Mercedes celebrated victory, Scuderia Ferrari showed enough pace in Australia to suggest they could challenge regularly this season.

Leclerc finished third after running near the front during key phases of the race, while seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, now in his second season with Ferrari, crossed the line in fourth.

Both drivers appeared capable of challenging Mercedes at various stages, but strategy and race execution ultimately prevented the team from converting their pace into a stronger result.

As the championship moves to China, Ferrari will be looking to translate that speed into a more direct fight for victory.

Verstappen’s recovery hints at Red Bull potential

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen poses for the portrait shot during the Media Day of the Formula One Australia Grand Prix – Photo by Qian Jun/Xinhua

The Melbourne result sheet may not fully reflect the pace of Red Bull Racing, whose weekend proved more complicated than expected.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen recovered through the field to finish sixth after starting from the back of the grid, demonstrating strong race pace despite a difficult qualifying session.

The comeback drive suggested Red Bull could still be firmly in contention once they resolve their one-lap performance.

McLaren searching for answers

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri prepares during the practice session of the Formula One Australia Grand Prix – Photo by Qian Jun/Xinhua

After entering the season with high expectations, McLaren Formula 1 Team endured a difficult start to the campaign in Melbourne.

Reigning world champion Lando Norris finished fifth, unable to challenge the leading Mercedes and Ferrari cars across the race distance.

The team’s weekend was further complicated when teammate Oscar Piastri was unable to start his home Australian Grand Prix after crashing on the reconnaissance lap while heading to the grid. Piastri had qualified fifth and appeared capable of competing near the front before the incident ended his race before it began.

Midfield surprises and early reliability concerns

Racers compete during the Formula One Australia Grand Prix – Photo by Qian Jun/Xinhua

Beyond the leading teams, Melbourne also hinted at a potentially tight midfield battle.

Drivers such as Oliver Bearman for Haas F1 Team, Arvid Lindblad for Racing Bulls, and Gabriel Bortoleto for Audi F1 Team all finished in the points, highlighting how closely matched several teams appear to be early in the season.

The race also featured several retirements, underlining the reliability challenges teams often face at the start of a new regulation cycle.

With development likely to accelerate over the coming races, the competitive order seen in Australia may only be the first chapter of what could become an evolving season as teams arrive for the Chinese Grand Prix.