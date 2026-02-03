Why is talk of a World Cup in the Greater Bay Area back?

Discussion around a potential FIFA World Cup bid involving the Greater Bay Area (GBA) – one of Asia’s largest and fastest-growing urban regions – has resurfaced following comments from Hong Kong’s football leadership about a possible joint AFC Asian Cup proposal. The remarks have reignited debate about whether the region could one day host football’s biggest tournament.

The renewed attention also follows long-term sports planning language from officials in Guangzhou, which references ambitions to attract major global competitions, including elite football events. Taken together, these developments have raised fresh questions about what is realistic, what remains speculative, and how a World Cup bid would actually work.

A successful bid would mark a major milestone, potentially making the GBA the first region to host the men’s FIFA World Cup across mainland China and its special administrative regions.

Here’s what we know so far.

What triggered the renewed World Cup discussion?

The immediate spark came from comments by Eric Fok Kai-shan, chairman of the Football Association of Hong Kong, China, who suggested that Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao could explore a joint bid to host the AFC Asian Cup.

Around the same time, a planning document released by the Guangzhou city government outlined ambitions to use the region’s experience in staging major events to attract top-level international sporting competitions, including elite football tournaments.

Who would actually be allowed to submit a World Cup bid?

Only a national football association is permitted to submit a FIFA World Cup bid.

In China’s case, that responsibility would lie with the Chinese Football Association, not individual cities or regional groupings. Even if the Greater Bay Area were to play a central role in hosting matches, any bid would require national-level backing and coordination.

Could Hong Kong and Macao host World Cup matches?

In theory, they could, but only as part of a nationally led bid.

FIFA has previously approved multi-country and multi-region hosting models, most notably for the 2026 World Cup. A future China-led bid could potentially include matches in Hong Kong and Macao, though no such plan has been announced.

Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong – Photo by Yung Chi Wai Derek

What is the earliest World Cup this could realistically target?

The 2034 FIFA World Cup has already been awarded to Saudi Arabia, making 2038 the earliest available tournament for a new Asian bid. Even then, FIFA has not yet announced formal bidding timelines for that edition.

How does the FIFA World Cup bidding process work?

A FIFA World Cup bid must be submitted by a national football association and supported by extensive documentation.

This includes plans covering stadium infrastructure, transport networks, accommodation, security and commercial arrangements, alongside government guarantees and legal commitments.

Why is the Greater Bay Area being linked to this idea?

The Greater Bay Area is frequently promoted as a region capable of hosting large-scale international events.

Its dense transport networks, modern stadiums and experience staging major sporting and business gatherings have made it a focal point for long-term planning. Officials have also framed sport as a way to strengthen cooperation between Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao while raising the region’s international profile.

Is this likely to happen anytime soon?

The Greater Bay Area is not currently bidding to host a FIFA World Cup. However, renewed discussion around a possible joint Asian Cup proposal and long-term sports planning ambitions has brought the idea back into public conversation. For now, it remains a future possibility rather than an active campaign.