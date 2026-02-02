China football crackdown leaves 13 clubs punished with fines and point deductions

Thirteen Chinese football clubs have been sanctioned following a nationwide investigation into match-fixing, gambling and corruption, with nine teams set to start the new Chinese Super League season on minus points, according to multiple media reports.

Shanghai Shenhua and Tianjin Jinmen Tiger received the heaviest penalties, with both clubs handed 10-point deductions. Several other teams were also docked points, while four of the punished sides have already been relegated to China League One.

Clubs were additionally fined between 200,000 yuan and one million yuan (about US$28,000 to US$143,000), with authorities saying the punishments reflected the seriousness and impact of each case.

The sanctions follow a joint investigation led by the Chinese Football Association and public security authorities, who said the measures were aimed at “purifying the football environment” and restoring fair competition.

The announcement comes after dozens of players and officials were banned for life in recent years, including former national team coach Li Tie, who was jailed after admitting to match-fixing and bribery.

Football authorities reiterated they would maintain a “zero-tolerance” stance on corruption as China continues efforts to clean up its domestic game.