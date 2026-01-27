Macao table tennis star Zhu Yuling says her comeback was ‘driven by love and unfinished business’

For several years, Zhu Yuling was absent from the international table tennis circuit – a quiet pause that followed one of the most decorated stretches of her career as a former world No. 1. The break came in the early 2020s, when health issues led her to step away from competition and temporarily put her playing career on hold.

During that time, Zhu returned to school to continue her studies and later transitioned into life as a professional teacher, gaining perspective beyond the demands of elite sport. Her return came in 2024, when she re-entered international competition representing Macao, starting again without a world ranking and gradually rebuilding her place among the sport’s elite.

That stunning resurgence has been underscored by a rapid rise back into the top tier, with Zhu climbing to world No. 5 and adding titles along the way. Most recently, she won the WTT Star Contender Doha 2026 crown, a victory that highlighted both her form and resilience at this stage of her career.

After flying back from Doha, Zhu Yuling took time out of her schedule for an interview with Macao News, reflecting on her journey into table tennis, her years away from the sport, and what continues to drive her today.

How did you first discover table tennis, and what drew you to the sport as a child?

When I was in primary school, I was quite weak and often fell ill, so my parents wanted me to take up a sport to improve my health. My school had a table tennis interest class, and I was instantly drawn to the sound of the ball being struck.

At what point did table tennis stop being just a hobby and become something more serious?

After entering the national first team, table tennis shifted from being a hobby to becoming a responsibility and a mission.

Looking back, what helped you deal with the challenges you faced during your development as a player?

There were many difficulties, but I always treated each one as temporary. I would tell myself to think about how I might view today’s challenges ten years from now.

You stepped away from international table tennis for several years before returning. What was that period like, and what ultimately motivated your comeback?

During my time away from competition, I returned to school to continue my studies and later transitioned into a teaching role. Returning to the court wasn’t something I planned in advance. It came unexpectedly, driven by my love for the sport and the feeling that there were still things left unfinished.

How did it feel to win the WTT Star Contender Doha 2026 title?

It’s not the most significant title I’ve won in terms of weight, but it was the most surprising and meaningful gift for me in 2026.

The final in Doha was an intense battle. What stayed with you most from that match?

At a point when both my physical strength and mental energy were nearly exhausted, I managed to overcome myself. That experience is extremely valuable to me at this stage of my career.

You are now ranked world No. 5. How do you personally view rankings?

World rankings are just a form of statistics. I don’t pay too much attention to them.

What does it mean to represent Macao on the international stage?

Macao table tennis is relatively unknown internationally. I hope to let more people see and understand the broader possibilities of table tennis in Macao.

What advice would you give to young players in Macao who hope to follow a similar path?

You must dare to create dreams for yourself. If you believe in them, they can come true. I believe they will meet a better version of themselves along the path toward their dreams.