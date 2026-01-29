Macao to host basketball’s EASL Finals in March as Asia’s top teams begin to qualify

The East Asia Super League will stage its newly branded EASL Finals in Macao from 18 to 22 March, marking a return to the city after last year’s postseason. Six teams will compete for a US$1.5 million title.

Emerging from a 12-team regular season, the postseason will feature a three-stage playoff – quarterfinals, semifinals and the final. Most games will be held at Studio City Macau, with the venue for the quarterfinals to be confirmed.

As the regular season enters its final stretch, the playoff picture is beginning to take shape. The Seoul SK Knights have become the first team to secure qualification for the EASL Finals after locking up top spot in Group A. Several remaining berths across Groups A, B and C will be decided on the final game day.

The 2025-26 campaign has marked a new benchmark for the league, expanding to 12 teams and 42 regular-season games played across the region since October. The heightened competition is matched by increased rewards, with the EASL Finals offering US$1.5 million to the champions, US$750,000 to the runners-up and US$350,000 to the third-place finishers.

This season also introduces EASL’s first expanded postseason format, moving on from the previous EASL Final Four structure. The top two teams from each of Groups A, B and C will progress through quarterfinals, semifinals and the Championship game, with fixtures scheduled for 18, 20 and 22 March.

From a local perspective, the Macau Black Bears have been eliminated from EASL Finals contention after finishing bottom of Group B with a 0-6 record. The Bears closed their campaign with a loss to the Ryukyu Golden Kings in the Philippines.

Beyond the on-court action, EASL will also host the second annual Asia Basketball Summit on 21 March at Studio City, bringing together league executives, team officials and stakeholders to discuss the future direction of Asian basketball.

The regular season concludes with a triple-header on 11 February, which will officially determine the Finals bracket. Tickets for the EASL Finals go on sale on 21 February, with further details to be announced.