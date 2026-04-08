China tops gold medal tally at Cairo Artistic Gymnastics World Cup

China has topped the gold medal tally at the 2026 Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Cairo, winning three titles as the competition concluded on Monday.

The closing session featured five apparatus finals – three in the men’s programme and two in the women’s events. Chinese gymnasts secured gold medals in the men’s parallel bars, men’s horizontal bar, and women’s floor exercise, while Armenia and Algeria each captured one title.

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China’s first gold of the day came from Ke Qinqin, who won the women’s floor exercise final. Earlier, Ke and teammate Qiu Qiyuan placed second and third, respectively, in the balance beam final, finishing behind Algeria’s Kaylia Nemour.

Gold medalist Kaylia Nemour (centre) of Algeria, silver medalist Ke Qinin (left) of China and bronze medalist Qiu Qiyuan of China attend the awarding ceremony for the Balance Beam event at the 2026 FIG Apparatus World Cup in Cairo, Egypt, on 6 April 2026 – Photo by Xinhua/Zhang Haobo

Nemour’s balance beam victory marked her second gold medal in Cairo after winning the uneven bars earlier in the competition, highlighting Algeria’s strong performance in the women’s events.

China’s national women’s team coach Liu Tao said the Cairo event served as an important opportunity for athletes to gain international experience.

“This World Cup is primarily aimed at giving athletes valuable experience – helping them adapt to the atmosphere of international competition and build confidence,” Liu said. “At the same time, the technical and psychological issues exposed during the event will be carefully addressed through further training and adjustment, in preparation for future competitions,” he added.

China’s second gold came in the men’s parallel bars final, where Liu Yang finished ahead of Egypt’s Mohamed Afify, who secured silver for the host nation. Russian athlete Arsenii Dukhno claimed bronze.

The country’s third gold was won by Li Hongyan in the men’s horizontal bar final. Cyprus’ Marios Georgiou finished second, while the Philippines’ Karl Jahrel Eldrew Yulo took bronze.

Li said the team focused on executing routines rather than chasing medals. “As long as each of us did our own job well, that was enough. We were not thinking in terms of an absolute gold medal,” Li said. “We just followed the coaching team’s arrangements and training plan, and the results came naturally.”

This multi-exposure photo shows Qiu Qiyuan of China competing in the Balance Beam Final at the 2026 FIG Apparatus World Cup in Cairo on 6 April 2026 – Photo by Xinhua/Xin Mengchen

In the men’s vault final, Armenia’s Artur Davtyan claimed gold, followed by Kazakhstan’s Assan Salimov with silver and the Czech Republic’s Jonas Danek with bronze.

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Held from 3 to 6 April at the Cairo International Stadium indoor halls complex, the competition brought together 128 gymnasts from 33 countries and regions competing across men’s and women’s apparatus events.

The Cairo meet is part of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup series, organised by the International Gymnastics Federation, which features apparatus competitions hosted in multiple cities during the season.