UFC Fight Night: Song Yadong vs Deiveson Figueiredo set for Macao in May

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night will return to Macao this May with a bantamweight showdown between Song Yadong and former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo headlining the event at Galaxy Arena.

The event is scheduled for 30 May and will form part of a three-day fight week from 28 to 30 May.

Song, known as the “Kung Fu Kid,” is one of China’s top-ranked bantamweights and has recorded multiple knockout victories in the UFC. He will face Brazil’s Figueiredo, a former two-time UFC flyweight champion who has since moved up to the bantamweight division.

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Figueiredo also headlined the UFC’s previous event in Macao in 2024, where he lost a unanimous decision to former bantamweight champion Petr Yan.

The fight card will also feature several other matchups across different weight divisions. In the co-main event, China’s Zhang Mingyang is set to face American light heavyweight Alonzo Menifield.

Other bouts announced for the event include a heavyweight clash between Sergei Pavlovich and Tallison Teixeira, as well as a flyweight matchup featuring Alex Perez against China’s Sumudaerji.

[See more: UFC and Galaxy Macau ink four-year fight deal]

Fight week will also include the opening rounds of Road to UFC Season 5. This “win-and-advance” tournament will feature 32 mixed martial arts prospects from across the Asia-Pacific region competing for UFC contracts.

Tickets for the fight week will go on public sale on 17 April, with priority access available for selected members starting 14 April.

The upcoming event also marks the start of a new multi-year partnership between the UFC and Galaxy Macau that will bring several UFC Fight Night events to the resort through 2029.