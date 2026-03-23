China Swimming Open 2026 wrap: McEvoy world record, Yu Zidi shines

The 2026 China Swimming Open has concluded in Shenzhen with a world record and multiple national and continental marks, alongside a standout showing from China’s next generation of swimmers.

Held from 19 to 22 March, the four-day meet brought together around 500 athletes from domestic and overseas teams, offering an early-season test against international competition.

Australia’s Cameron McEvoy delivered the headline performance, setting a new world record of 20.88 seconds in the men’s 50m freestyle.

[See more: China Swimming Open 2026 begins in Shenzhen as records fall on opening day]

Beyond that, the meet’s defining theme was the emergence of China’s young talent. Thirteen-year-old Yu Zidi established herself as one of the sport’s brightest prospects, claiming three titles, including a comeback win in the 200m individual medley to complete a golden hat-trick. She also impressed earlier in the meet with victories over established international swimmers.

Zhang Zhanshuo was another standout, winning four gold medals across the distance freestyle events, underlining China’s growing depth in the discipline.

Zhang Zhanshuo interacts with spectators after winning the men’s 1500m freestyle at the 2026 China Swimming Open in Shenzhen, Guangdong, on 20 March 2026 – Photo by Xinhua/Liang Xu

The final two days further highlighted the strength of the field. Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers and American swimmer Jack Alexy shared gold in the men’s 100m freestyle, with China’s world record holder Pan Zhanle finishing third.

[See more: Cameron McEvoy breaks 50m freestyle world record at China Swimming Open]

While established names remained competitive, the meet also reflected a broader transition, with younger swimmers increasingly stepping into leading roles.

With strong international participation and consistent performances across four days, the China Swimming Open offered an early benchmark, highlighting China’s growing presence in the global swimming landscape.