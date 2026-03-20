China Swimming Open 2026 begins in Shenzhen as records fall on opening day

The 2026 China Swimming Open began on 19 March in Shenzhen, with record-breaking performances marking the opening day, according to multiple news reports.

Held at the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre Aquatics Arena from 19 to 22 March, the meet brings together 31 domestic teams and around 500 swimmers, including international athletes from nine countries and regions, including the United States and Australia.

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The event, staged alongside China’s National Spring Swimming Championships in a “dual-meet” format, is one of China’s first high-level international swimming competitions held in an open tournament.

Records fall as competition heats up

Tang Qianting of Shanghai competes during the women’s 50m breaststroke preliminary of swimming at China’s 15th National Games in Shenzhen on 16 November 2025 – Photo by Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida

Chinese swimmer Tang Qianting broke the Asian record twice in the women’s 50m breaststroke, clocking 29.49 seconds in the heats, before lowering it to 29.44 in the final to secure gold.

Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey won the women’s 100m freestyle in 52.79 seconds, edging the field by just 0.01 seconds.

Elsewhere, Zhang Zhanshuo claimed the men’s 200m freestyle title in a personal best of 1:44.53, while Li Bingjie surged late to win the women’s 800m freestyle.

Yu Zidi stuns Regan Smith in 200m butterfly upset

Yu Zidi of China competes during the women’s 400m individual medley final of swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore on 3 August 2025 – Photo by Xinhua/Xue Yuge

One of the biggest surprises of the meet came in the women’s 200m butterfly, where 13-year-old Yu Zidi defeated American Olympic medallist Regan Smith in 2:05.71.

The result marks a breakthrough for the young Chinese swimmer, who outpaced one of the event’s top international contenders in a standout performance on opening day.

International stars headline Shenzhen meet

Gretchen Walsh of the United States competes during the women’s 100m butterfly final of swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore on 28 July 2025 – Photo by Xinhua/Xia Yifang

American swimmer Gretchen Walsh was among the most high-profile athletes on show in Shenzhen, competing in China for the first time.

The 100m butterfly specialist – the first woman to break the 55-second barrier in the event – raced in the 50m backstroke and 100m freestyle on opening day.

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Speaking after her races, Walsh praised Shenzhen’s rapid development and atmosphere. “Shenzhen left a deep impression on me. It’s a young and incredibly modern city,” she said. “Everyone has been so welcoming. Hearing the crowd call my name made me really happy.”

Ahead of the competition, Walsh also joined Chinese swimmers, including Zhang Yufei and Pan Zhanle, on a visit to Shenzhen Middle School, where they interacted with students and shared their experiences.

The China Swimming Open in Shenzhen continues through 22 March, with more finals set to follow after a record-breaking start.