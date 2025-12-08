First week of the Macau International Kart Grand Prix wraps up

The 2025 Macau International Kart Grand Prix concluded its first week of racing on Sunday, with Macao driver Cheong Man Hei taking victory in the KZ Open overall category at the Coloane Karting Track.

Organised by the Sports Bureau, the Automobile General Association of Macao-China (AAMC), OTK Kart Asia and IAME Asia, and sponsored by Sands China Ltd., the opening four-day programme featured the ROK Cup Asia Final across MINI ROK, Junior, Senior and Expert classes, alongside the AAMC Karting Championship, which included KZ Round 8, the AAMC Cup and the Sands Cup.

Local and regional racers topped several podiums. Cheong led the KZ Open field, followed by Leonardo Lopes de Oliveira and Wong Shing Hon. Wong also claimed victory in the KZ Open Masters class, and Junio Emanuel Da Costa Pereira in the KZ One-Make Class. In the Sands Cup, Ho On Iao secured first place ahead of Ho On Kei and Cheang Ching Lung, while Eli Bernie Ray Charles Gerathy won the AAMC Cup.

In the ROK categories, winners included Kwong Mason Alexander (Mini ROK), Bruno Fu (ROK Junior), Mi Hei Long Enoch (ROK Senior) and Roy Tang (ROK Expert), with podiums featuring competitors from Macao, Hong Kong, Mainland China, Australia, Thailand, the United States, New Zealand, the Philippines, Kyrgyzstan and Singapore.

The second week of the 2025 Macau International Kart Grand Prix runs from 10 to 14 December, featuring the IAME Asia Final in Cadet, Junior, Senior and Master categories. Admission is free for residents and visitors.

