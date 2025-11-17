Macao athletes break records and secure solid finishes at National Games

The Macao sports delegation delivered another series of good performances over the weekend at the National Games, with athletes competing across various sports. The day featured a new Macao record in athletics and steady results in swimming, table tennis, golf, basketball and other sports.

The performances continued to reflect gradual progress across multiple events, with athletes reaching semi-finals, posting record-breaking times and gaining valuable experience against some of China’s top competitors.

Lou Im Lan breaks 100m record

Lou Im Lan breaks Macao’s 100m record with 11.62 seconds in the preliminaries, advancing to the semi-finals and placing ninth overall – Photo courtesy of the Sports Bureau

Lou Im Lan set a new Macao record in the women’s 100 metres, clocking 11.62 seconds in the preliminaries to advance to Sunday’s semi-finals. She surpassed her previous record and placed ninth overall. This follows the Macao team’s record-breaking performance in the 4×100 metres mixed relay on the opening day.

Sin Wai Nam and Wang Ka Wai also competed, finishing in 12.60 and 13.12 seconds to place 24th and 27th, respectively. In the men’s 100 metres competition, Chan Kin Wa, Leong Lok Io, and Kuok Hin Nam finished in 26th, 29th, and 30th.

Chen Pui Lam reaches 50m breaststroke semi-finals

In swimming, Chen Pui Lam advanced to the semi-finals of the women’s 50 metres breaststroke with a time of 32.21 seconds, placing ninth among 27 competitors. She later finished 13th in the semi-finals with 32.42 seconds.

Chan Si Chon swam 28.48 seconds in the men’s 50 metres backstroke, while Kuok Hei Cheng recorded 27.17 seconds in the women’s 50 metres freestyle preliminaries.

Zhu Yuling finishes fourth in women’s singles

Zhu Yuling serves during the women’s singles bronze medal match of table tennis against Chen Meng of Shandong at China’s 15th National Games in Macao – Photo by Xinhua News Agency/Chen Bin

Zhu Yuling placed fourth in the women’s singles table tennis tournament after a 1-4 loss to two-time Olympic champion Chen Meng in the bronze medal match. Zhu levelled the score after dropping the first game, but Chen won the next two games in close contests before securing the match.

Speaking to TDM after the match, Zhu said her National Games campaign had concluded, but her professional season would continue, with the Hong Kong WTT Finals in December and further international events planned next year. Chen said Zhu was a former teammate and familiar opponent, adding that she would now focus on the team competition.

In the women’s singles final, Heilongjiang’s Wang Manyu defended her title, defeating Hebei’s Sun Yingsha 4-2. In the men’s singles final, Shanghai’s Fan Zhendong also retained his title with a 4-1 win over Hainan’s Lin Shidong.

In team play, Macao’s men’s team lost 0-3 to Zhejiang and Qinghai, while the women’s team were defeated 0-3 by Shandong.

Golf competition concludes

Lei Kun Wang finishes 20th individually with 305 strokes as Macao places 10th in the men’s team golf standings with 882 strokes – Photo courtesy of the Sports Bureau

Si Ngai shot an even-par 70 in the final round of the men’s individual golf event, finishing 16th with a total of 281 strokes. Lei Kun Wang carded a 79 and placed 20th with 305 strokes. Macao ranked 10th in the men’s team standings with a combined 882 strokes.

In the women’s individual competition, Hun Teng Teng finished with a total of 313 strokes after an 84 in the final round, placing 21st.

U18 basketball team claims first win

Macao’s men’s U18 basketball team ended their tournament with an 88-85 win over Hunan in the placement match, finishing 12th overall and securing their first victory of the competition.

Mixed results in fencing, badminton and volleyball

Cheong Chong Kio wins two of six bouts in men’s foil group stage, finishing 27th and narrowly missing qualification by four spots – Photo courtesy of the Sports Bureau

In fencing, Cheong Chong Kio won two of six group-stage bouts in the men’s foil event and placed 27th, four spots short of qualifying. Teammates Lam Pak Kio and Wu Chong Him finished 31st and 33rd in a pool that included Hong Kong’s two-time Olympic champion Cheung Ka Long.

In badminton, the mixed doubles pair of Leong Iok Chong and Ng Weng Chi were eliminated in the round of 16 after a 1-2 loss to Hunan.

In volleyball, Macao’s men’s senior team lost 0-3 to Jiangsu, while the U18 team was defeated 1-3 by Chongqing to finish 12th.

Triathlon relay team places 15th

The triathlon mixed relay team of Cheng Wan U, Lao Cheok Hei, Ng Un Ian and Chan Chon Ip completed their event in 1:39:28 to place 15th.

Macao athletes return to action today in athletics, track cycling, fencing, swimming, women’s senior volleyball and table tennis. Loi Im Lan’s appearance in the women’s 100 metres semi-finals will be among the key events to watch.