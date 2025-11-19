Mixed results for Macao as National Games approach finale

Macao’s sports delegation maintained their competitive schedule at the 15th National Games yesterday, with athletes representing the SAR across multiple disciplines, including athletics, volleyball, and canoeing. The National Games are set to conclude on 21 November.

In the track and field competition, Chan Kin Wa clocked 21.78 seconds in the men’s 200-meter preliminaries, placing 20th overall and failing to advance to the next round. On the water, canoeists Choi Keng Wa and Wong Seng Chong also failed to qualify, posting a time of 2 minutes 12.424 seconds in the men’s 500-meter kayak double preliminaries. Overall, they finished eighth in their group.

Macao’s volleyball teams faced challenging opponents in the ranking group stage. The men’s squad fell 0-3 to Hong Kong, while the women’s team suffered an identical defeat against Zhejiang province.

Today, Macao athletes are scheduled to compete in fencing, canoeing, archery, and will continue with further volleyball action in both the men’s and women’s senior divisions.

In breakdancing competition, Henan’s Liu Qingyi successfully defended her 2021 National Games title with a 2-1 victory over Shandong’s Guo Pu. The 2024 Olympic bronze medalist claimed gold in the three-round final, with Zhejiang’s Zeng Yingying earning bronze. Liu credited her success to an authentic performance style rather than focusing on individual technical moves.

Table tennis action saw Beijing, led by Ma Long, sweep Guangdong 3-0 in the semi-finals to set up a gold medal showdown with Shanghai. In the women’s competition, Shandong survived a marathon match lasting over four hours against Shanghai. Chen Meng clinched the deciding fifth match to secure a 3-2 victory, earning Shandong a finals berth against Henan.

The Guangdong under-18 men’s basketball team captured gold with an 85-78 triumph over Shandong in Tuesday night’s final at the Studio City Event Centre.