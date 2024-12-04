What is The Last Dance, the film that’s taking Macao and Hong Kong by storm? 

On paper, a movie dealing with the funeral business and the death of loved ones sounds like a tough sell to audiences, especially with Hollywood blockbusters, cinematic universes and high concept ideas dominating the box office. Yet, the Hong Kong film, The Last Dance (破地獄) has somehow defied the odds to become one of the most successful regional films in recent memory.

Since its release on 9 November, The Last Dance has garnered rave reviews, breaking HK$115 million at the Hong Kong and Macao box office as of this Tuesday. The film has also smashed multiple Hong Kong movie records, including the highest opening day box office take, the highest attendance record and the most opening day screenings.

[See more: ‘Ballad of a Small Player’ is just the latest Macao casino movie. Here are 10 more]

How has a film that mediates on issues of life and death managed to mobilise Macao and Hong Kong residents to the cinema? Read on to find out.

“Living can be hell” observes Dayo Wong’s character

What is the Hong Kong movie The Last Dance about?

Set in Hong Kong, The Last Dance follows the story of Dominic (Dayo Wong), a wedding planner who is forced into becoming a funeral director after being saddled with debts during the pandemic. Eager to make his mark, Dominic introduces new-fangled ideas to his fledgling funeral business, while struggling to earn the approval of his business partner, the conservative Taoist priest, Master Man (Michael Hui).

[See more: Watch Timothée Chalamet turn up to his own lookalike contest]

The story also features a major plot thread involving Master Man and his daughter, Yuet (Michelle Wai), a paramedic, who struggles to deal with her father’s patriarchal worldview.

Why is the movie called The Last Dance?

Without getting into spoiler territory, the English title appears to point to an event towards the end of the film. However, it could also be interpreted as a more general reference to the Cantonese Taoist funeral rite known as “Breaking Hell’s Gate” (破地獄), which the Chinese name of the film directly refers to.

[See more: Meet Penny Lam of the Macao International Documentary Film Festival]

Considered to be part of Hong Kong’s intangible cultural heritage, Breaking Hell’s Gate is a dance-like ritual performed by male Taoist priests during a funeral to help the soul of the deceased escape from hell, setting them on the path to reincarnation. As part of this mesmerising service, the lead Taoist priest will wield a sword, which he uses to “break” the gates of hell, while also spitting water into a pot of oil and jumping over it. In this way, the ritual can be considered a final or “last” dance for the deceased before they are freed from the underworld.

After 15 years in the Hong Kong film industry, Michelle Wai finally breaks out in the role of a paramedic tormented by death and her father’s misogyny

Why has The Last Dance been such a breakout hit in Macao and Hong Kong?

A combination of reasons. For starters, the film deals with a number of themes such as life, death, feminism, tradition and economic struggles that resonate with any audience. But rather than frame the film as either a serious exploration or flippant treatment of big issues, director Anselm Chan deftly strikes a delicate balance between the two.

Of course, having bankable actor, Danyo Wong, in the lead, as well as veterans such as Michael Hui, Paul Chun and Elaine Jin, also gives the film an edge. For Wong, The Last Dance will be his third consecutive hit at the Hong Kong box office, as his other two films, 2022’s Table for Six (飯戲攻心) and 2023’s A Guilty Conscience (毒舌大狀), were both bonafide successes, ranking among the top five highest grossing Hong Kong films of all time. What is more remarkable is that Wong was once considered to be a box-office liability when he first started his film career in the 90s.

[See more: Chinese movie-goers are losing interest in Hollywood]

Lastly, for the culturally curious, the film gives audiences a chance to fully explore the ritual of “Breaking Hell’s Gate,” which they have very likely heard about, but may not be intimately familiar with.

With all these elements in place, as well as strong word of mouth, The Last Dance has achieved box office and commercial success.

Who are the main actors in The Last Dance?

The film is headlined by two of Hong Kong’s most celebrated comedians: 64-year-old stand-up Dayo Wong, who plays the role of Dominic, and 82-year-old comedy legend, Michael Hui, who makes the character of Master Man his own. Both men have collaborated before, although their last film together dates back to 1992’s The Magic Touch.

[See more: Celebrating Bruce Lee’s Macao connections in the Year of the Dragon]

While Wong and Hui both do a commendable job, the real standout performance in the film is undoubtedly 39-year-old Michelle Wai, who convincingly portrays a woman struggling to deal with the trauma wrought by the patriarchal attitude of her father. In what can only be described as her breakout role, Wai outshines her more experienced co-actors and has already been recognised with a Best Actress prize at the 39th Huading Awards in Macao earlier this year.

I can’t understand Cantonese. Can I still enjoy the film?

Yes, the versions screening in Macao and Hong Kong have English and traditional Chinese subtitles. As with many translations, the English subtitles don’t fully capture the nuances of the Cantonese dialogue, but there’s plenty you’ll still be able to enjoy.

Where can I watch the film in Macao?

As of writing, eight out of the nine cinemas in Macao were still screening The Last Dance, with the arthouse theatre, Cinematheque Passion, being the sole holdout. To get the best bang for your buck, head over to the Lisboeta Macau’s Emperor Cinema, where tickets cost just 60 patacas a pop. Expect to pay between 68 patacas to 270 patacas at the other locations.