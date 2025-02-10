With spring on the horizon, so too is the season’s Tap Siac Craft Market. The Cultural Affairs Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials, IC) has announced the two-stage market’s upcoming dates: 24-27 April and 1-4 May.

Anyone interested in being a stallholder at the event has until 26 February to apply, IC said. It confirmed there would be 220 handicraft and gastronomy spots up for grabs.

Those wanting to host arts and crafts workshops at the market have until 19 February to get their proposals in. These can be submitted via email or in person, at the bureau’s headquarters.

Stallholders, meanwhile, have two ways of staking their place – depending on where they are from.

Applicants from Macao, Malaysia and Singapore can apply at this website, while those from the mainland, Hong Kong and Taiwan can do so here.

Inaugurated in 2008, the Tap Siac Craft Market is a platform for cultural and creative practitioners from Macao and beyond to display and sell their products. It’s held twice a year, once in spring and again in autumn.