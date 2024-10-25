Is Green Day going to perform in Macao?

Rumours that veteran American punk band Green Day is performing in Macao as part of its Saviors tour have sparked excitement among local music fans.

While Macao is not listed on the official tour itinerary, a post by Instagram user @neon_bridge claims that the band is performing a local show – but specifies neither a date nor a venue.

“Yes, this is truly happening! We are so proud to announce @greenday concert in Macau in 2025” the user says, confusingly directing fans to another Instagram user with a similar name: “Stay tuned in [sic] @neonbridge for more information.”

The @neon_bridge account has just 97 followers and gives the impression of being operated by an entertainment company. Earlier posts relate to shows by grizzled UK indie veterans Suede and seasoned Canadian rockers Sum 41, with “Neon Bridge Entertainment” billed as the presenter.

An English-language Google search for “Neon Bridge Entertainment” turns up two only Instagram posts and two trademark listings, however.

Regional listings website Lifestyle Asia reports that Green Day is performing in Macao, saying early on Thursday afternoon that the band confirmed the news in an Instagram story. However, Instagram stories are automatically deleted after 24 hours and there is no current indication on Green Day’s Instagram account that the band is playing in Macao.

Hong Kong lifestyle platform Sassy also claimed on Instagram that Green Day was performing in Macao, without specifying a source and without featuring Green Day in its list of upcoming concerts in Macao and Hong Kong.

If the band’s Macao concert is confirmed, a senior local entertainment professional – who spoke to Macao News anonymously because they were not authorised to talk to media – speculated that it would be at the outdoor performance space in Cotai, “but the government has told them they cannot yet announce where they’ll be performing.”

The outdoor venue is slated for completion in February, when the Saviors tour is scheduled to reach Asia, with shows in Bangkok, Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur, among other regional cities.

However, it is not clear whether the venue will have completed the rigorous testing required for the staging of a major international concert by then.