A Hong Kong TV station will organise the opening show at Macao’s new outdoor venue

Some 20 million patacas have been set aside for the event on 28 December, with artists from Macao, Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland
  • Macao residents will enjoy concessionary admission to the Cotai venue, which sprawls over 94,000 square metres and has a crowd capacity of 50,000

06 Dec 2024
The Cotai venue was built after a K-pop concert at the Olympic Sports Centre stadium sparked a public backlash – Photo by SibRapid

06 Dec 2024

Macao’s new outdoor performance venue at Cotai will be launched with a trial concert on 28 December, according to the president of the Cultural Affairs Bureau Leong Wai Man.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday that was reported on by local media outlets, she said that a budget of 20 million patacas (US$2.49 million) had been set aside for the event. An unnamed Hong Kong TV station will reportedly organise the roster of artists from Macao, Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland.

Macao residents will be entitled to concessionary ticket prices.

The new venue is located near the Lisboeta resort and comprises 94,000 square metres, with a crowd capacity of 50,000. 

It was hastily built after a concert by K-pop group Seventeen at the beginning of this year caused a public backlash. That show, at the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, sparked noise and traffic complaints from nearby residents and caused extensive damage to the pitch.

There have been no details about which acts will perform at the venue next year, although outgoing Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng said some “international singers” had made enquiries. Rumours that American punk band Green Day would bring its Saviors tour to Macao, and possibly to the new outdoor venue, have so far not been verified.

