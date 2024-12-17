Christmas Market and holiday fireworks get Macao in a festive mood

If it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, that would be because the annual Christmas Market is now back at Tap Seac Square in Macao.

The market will be held until New Year’s Day and is open daily from 2 pm till 11 pm, with hours extended to midnight on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. Visitors can expect stalls sending Christmas gifts and food, and roving performers. Fun facilities for children, such as a carousel and Christmas train, will be available free of charge.

Details of the market can be found at the website of the Municipal Affairs Bureau.

Residents can also have holiday fun at a fireworks display commemorating the 75th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR.

The 15-minute pyrotechnic show will take place at the Macao waterfront, beginning at 9 pm on Christmas Day, and will also be broadcast live on local television.

More information about the fireworks – and other events planned for the festive season – can be found at the website of the Macao Government Tourism Office.