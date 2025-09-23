The Macao Classic Film Festival will debut this Saturday 

Eleven classic films are set to be screened at Treasure Island Resort’s Bona International Cineplex, as part of the inaugural Macao Classic Film Festival (MOCFF), which will run between 27 September and 12 October.

The festival will kick off on Saturday at 3:30 pm, with a showing of the restored version of the award-winning Hong Kong drama film Love Unto Waste (1987). Audience members will be joined by the movie’s director Stanley Kwan and actress Elaine Jin, who discuss the film before and after the screening.

The remaining films at the MOCFF will be organised into three sections: “Gone with the Beauty,” “Night and the Cinema,” as well as “Without a Past – Finland in Focus.”

The first consists of four romance films that explore female characters who find themselves undergoing profound transformation in a world of change. They include Before Sunrise (1995), Before Sunset (2004), Breathless (1960) and Shanghai Blues (1984).

Meanwhile, “Night and the Cinema” features flicks that span various genres, including thrillers, crime and fantasy. Mulholland Drive (2001), The System (1979) and M (1931) will be presented as part of this section.

The final segment is made up of three Finnish film classics – The Man Without a Past (2002), Fire-Easter (1998) and Seven Songs from the Tundra (1999).

Tickets for each screening cost 80 patacas per person and can be purchased via the Bona International Cineplex’s webpage or WeChat public account, and MPay’s ticketing function. Students and people aged 65 or more are eligible for discount tickets priced at 70 patacas.

“Revisiting classics is not the sole purpose of the MOCFF,” the organiser said. “The festival aims to create a new beginning for the audience’s cinema experience.”

Established by the Macao-based arts event organiser, Comuna de Han-Ian, the MOCFF is endorsed by the Macao government’s Cultural Development Fund.

The team behind the MOCFF were also behind the long-running Macao International Documentary Film Festival (MOIDF), which first began in 2016.

Macao News is an official media partner of the 2025 Macao Classic Film Festival.