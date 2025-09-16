International Film Camp 2025 winners announced

The International Film Camp 2025 officially announced its eight winning short film projects at its closing ceremony and awards presentation at the Londoner on Monday.

Now in its second year, the camp aims to nurture and empower the next generation of Asian filmmakers and is organised by the Asian Film Awards Academy with the support of the Macao and Hong Kong governments, as well as backing from Sands China and Shaw Studios.

This year’s event saw world-class film professionals mentor 18 young filmmakers who are aspiring to develop careers in the film industry. Participants hailed from mainland China, Macao, Hong Kong, South Korea, Vietnam, Bangladesh, India, and Kyrgyzstan. They created short film projects on the theme “My Best Friend” and honed their ideas through masterclasses, seminars, and one-on-one mentoring.

Eight filmmakers were chosen by a panel of experts based on their presentations, each receiving HK$300,000 in funding to produce their films. The Asian Film Awards Academy will promote the works at various international film festivals.

This year’s camp boasted a top notch faculty, with Hong Kong filmmaker John Chong as chief mentor. Chong has made over 100 films, including Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In. Other instructors included veteran directors and producers Roger Garcia, Anthony Chen, Chan Hing Kai, Mabel Cheung, Brillante Mendoza, and Meng Xie.

The eight winners that were selected to receive funding for their short films were: Jane Zhang (Macao); Phạm Hoàng Minh Thy (Vietnam); Sreeram Pattathil (India); Tynystan Temirzhan (Kyrgyzstan); Kong Ho Yan (Hong Kong); Xu Hangcheng (mainland China); Lam Lo (Hong Kong) and Han Tianchu (mainland China).

Many of the short films funded by last year’s camp were successfully selected for international film festivals, making their mark on the international film scene.