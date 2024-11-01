The Grand Prix Family Carnival takes place this weekend

As the countdown begins for the 71st Macau Grand Prix, families with young children will have a chance for some racing-themed fun at the Family Carnival in Tap Seac Square on Saturday and Sunday

The event will feature a mini recreation of the famous Guia Circuit, with interactive games suitable for the whole family.

Children can have fun as “mini racing drivers” or play at being pit crew, while learning more about motorsport. Grand Prix souvenirs will also be on sale.

The carnival is open from 3 pm to 9 pm on 2 November and from 10 am to 9 pm on 3 November.

The carnival is one of a number of supporting events for the Grand Prix, which takes place from 14 to 17 November.

There will be an Auto Show at Tap Seac Square on 9 and 10 November and a Grand Prix photo competition is also being organised. The 24th Macau Food Festival also takes place during the Grand Prix.