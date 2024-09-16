The 24th Macau Food Festival will launch in November

The 2024 edition of the annual Macau Food Festival is due to take place in Sai Van Lake Square between 15 November and 1 December, according to a statement from its main organiser, the United Association of Food and Beverage Merchants of Macao.

During a briefing session held last Friday, the association’s president Andrew Chan Chak Mou and other representatives discussed the preparation work that was being undertaken and the application process for vendors interested in participating in the 17-day event.

Much like previous years, the upcoming festival will feature stalls selling local cuisine, as well as those from mainland China, Asia and Europe, and organisers hope it will give a platform to small and medium-sized businesses.

Auxiliary events will be held as well, including a photography contest, booth design contest and a competition involving traditional Chinese costumes known as hanfu.

The food festival has been an annual event in the SAR since 2000 and is usually held alongside the grand prix in November, benefitting from a significant number of visitors to the city.

Last year’s edition saw over 140 food stalls, 120 of which belonged to local businesses and 25 of which originated from elsewhere.