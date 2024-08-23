Dates announced for the 32nd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest

The 32nd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest will take place on 7, 14 and 21 September, and 1 and 6 October, according to the Macao Government Tourism Office.

Ten teams from around the world will take part in a contest to stage the best pyrotechnic display in the night sky, with the section of harbour near the Macau Tower earmarked for the displays.

Shows will take place at 9 pm and 9:40 pm on competition evenings.

The event can be expected to follow the format of previous years, with a carnival next to the Macau Tower on each evening of the competition, featuring food and performances, as well as themed markets at other locations.

Traditionally, the best vantage points for seeing the shows are Nam Van Lake, Avenida de Oceano da Taipa, the waterfront area beside the Macau Science Centre, Avenida de Sagres and Avenida Dr. Sun Yat Sen.

Last year’s competition was won by UK company MLE Pyrotechnics with its display, titled, “The Harmonic Symphony: Igniting the Power of Music.” China’s Hunan Celebration Fireworks Group Company was voted into second place, followed by the Marutamaya Ogatsu Fireworks Company from Japan.